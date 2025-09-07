PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Sept 9, Likely To Announce Special Relief Package: Report | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Punjab on Tuesday, September 9, to assess the damage caused by catastrophic floods and review ongoing relief efforts, as per a report by News18.



Modi’s visit, which includes a stop in Gurudaspur, is aimed at engaging with affected residents and farmers while evaluating rescue operations amid the worst floods the state has faced in decades.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi to Meet Flood-Affected Residents in Gurudaspur



BJP’s Punjab unit announced on X that Prime Minister Modi will meet flood-affected people, including farmers, to “share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims.” The party said the visit demonstrates the central government’s commitment to standing with Punjab during this crisis.



As per the News18 report, sources indicate the central government is likely to announce a special relief package to assist the state, which has been severely impacted by incessant monsoon rains and flash floods.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The floods have submerged nearly 2,000 villages and affected over 3.87 lakh people across Punjab’s 14 districts. The death toll has risen to 46, with Gurdaspur, Fazilka, and Ferozepur among the worst affected. The swollen Sutlej river and persistent rains have damaged more than 1.75 lakh hectares of farmland, wiping out farmers’ near-harvest crops.



Ongoing Rescue and Relief Efforts



The Punjab government has declared the state a disaster-affected area and is providing relief on a war footing. Joint teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the Indian Army, and the Border Security Force have rescued over 22,000 people from flooded villages.



More than 200 relief camps have been established to house displaced individuals, offering shelter to thousands who lost their homes.



This visit follows similar trips by the Prime Minister to other rain-affected states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Authorities continue to work around the clock to manage the crisis.