Muzaffarnagar Honour Killing: Father Strangles 20-Year-Old Daughter To Death Over Suspected Love Affair; Surrenders Later

Father Strangles 20-Year-Old Daughter To Death Over Suspected Love Affair | Pixabay

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), September 07: In a shocking incident of honour killing, a man killed his 20-year-old daughter over suspected love affair in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The monster father strangled his young daughter to death and later went to the police station and surrendered.

There are reports that the incident occurred in Muzaffarnagar's Khalapur area, where the father identified as Gayyur had arranged his daughter Arzoo's marriage with a man in Deoband in Saharanpur. The wedding was supposed to take place around Diwali.

However, Arzoo was unhappy with the marriage and wanted to marry someone else. She was also reportedly in touch with the another man over the phone, which led to repeated arguments between the father-daughter duo at home.

As per reports, the incident occurred on Saturday (September 6) when Gayyur, his wife and children were present at home. His differently-abled wife was on the terrace, when the incident occurred. Their two minor sons were outside the house. In a fit of rage, Gayyur strangled his daughter Arzoo to death inside the house. He fled the house while leaving the dead body at home after committing the crime.

The people living in the vicinity came to know about the incident and informed the police, after which the police arrived at the spot and initiated the investigation of the crime scene. They took the dead body of the deceased young woman into their custody and sent the dead body for post-mortem.

They also spoke with the family members to gather details about the incident. The incident spread panic in the area and many people gathered outside the house.

The police registered a case in connection with the matter and initiated an investigation into the matter. They have also initiated a search operation to nab the accused who was on the run. However, Gayyur surrendered at the police station after the incident. The police have said that further legal action is being taken against the accused after interrogating him.