Mumbai: Pervert Caught Masturbating Beside Woman In Thane-Vashi Bound Local; Jumps Off Moving Train - VIDEO

Pervert Caught Masturbating Beside Woman In Thane-Vashi Bound Local; Jumps Off Moving Train | Instagram | lafdavlog

Mumbai, August 28: In a shameful incident, a man was caught on camera masturbating while looking at a woman in a crowded local train. His shameful act was filmed by a passenger commuting on the same train and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is beating the pervert in front of the other passengers for his cruel act. He jumped from the moving train to escape from the enraged passengers.

Incident Details

There are reports that the incident occurred on a Harbour Line train from Thane to Vashi on Tuesday (August 26) at around 1.30 PM. The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by "Abrar Shaikh" on his social media account "abrar12shaikh". The video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are slamming the youth caught in the act.

The video shows that a passenger sitting on the train in front of the shameless youth, asks the woman sitting beside him to change her seat and asked her to sit somewhere else. The woman asked him the reason for his unusual request, to which the passenger replied that the person sitting beside her is masturbating while looking at her.

Woman Thrashes The Youth

The woman was shocked after she was made aware about the shameful act of the youth. The woman got furious over the young man and started hitting him with slaps and kicks in front of the other passengers. The passengers are seen silently observing the situation and no one intervenes. A man who is seen standing near the gate also hits few slaps to the pervert man.

Jumps Out Of Moving Train

The woman is also seen yelling at him while abusing him. The young jumped out of the moving train to save himself from the crowd. The video shows that he falls down after landing on the platform and the video ends.

Social Media Post

Abrar stated in the post in Marathi, "On 26/08/2025 at 1:30 PM, in the Thane to Vashi bound Harbour Line train, a passenger was shamelessly caught committing a disgusting act (masturbation). Doing such a perverted act in a public place, in front of all passengers, is not only a crime but also a black mark on the face of society."

He also said, "If such wicked, perverted-minded scoundrels are not punished openly, then a big question mark will be raised on the safety of women. When our sisters, daughters, and mothers are travelling, those who play with their safety must be treated like monsters and should be given the harshest punishment."

He further stated, "All of us must immediately report such incidents to the police and railway authorities. Remaining silent means giving strength to the criminals! Come, let us all stand together for women’s safety and for the honour of our society."