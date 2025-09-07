Former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha Moves Karnataka High Court Against Banu Mushtaq’s Role In Dasara Inauguration

Prathap Simha |

Bengaluru: The controversy over Booker Award winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara festival later in the month has reached the Karnataka High Court.

Former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha has filed a writ petition, seeking a direction from the Court to issue a direction to the Karnataka government to withdraw the invitation for Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara.

``Hindus, as per their rituals, celebrate Dasara festival. However, Banu Mushtaq has exhibited anti-Hindu and anti-Kannada stand and has given statements in this regard. For the same reason, the general public, the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family members, who conduct Dasara and Hindu organisations have opposed the government move to get Dasara inaugurated by Banu Mushtaq.Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara will hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, the petition contended.

Dasara is not just a cultural festival, but has been celebrated as a religious festival, symbolising the victory of good over bad. For centuries, this belief has been celebrated by worshiping Chamundeshwari Devi. The dates are picked as per Hindu calendar and certain rituals are being followed during this festival. The sanctity of this festival has been protected for centuries, the petition noted.

Read Also Jammu Schools Asked To Prepare For Reopening From September 10

The faith of Banu Mushtaq is in contravention with the faith of Hindu religion and beliefs. The Article 26 of the Constitution speaks about protection of rights of religious faiths. Under these circumstances, the government should be directed to withdraw the invitation extended to Banu Mushtaq, the petition added.

Reacting sharply to Prathap Simha approaching the High Court, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government would give a fitting reply to Prathap Simha in the court itself.

``They are opposing Banu Mushtaq for political reasons. Why were they silent when poet Nisar Ahamed inaugurated Dasara? Even in history, people like Tipu Sultan and Mirza Ismail have participated in Dasara celebrations. There is no evidence to prove that Banu Mushtaq has demeaned Kannada language and spoke lightly about the concept of `Bhuvaneshwari'. We will not yield to these political pressures,'' he said.

Read Also PM Modi Sits In Last Row Among BJP MPs During Party Workshop For Vice-Presidential Polls

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the BJP wants to prove that the party is alive and going to court is one such exercise. The government can handle this case effectively,'' he added.