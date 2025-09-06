 Jammu Schools Asked To Prepare For Reopening From September 10
PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Jammu Schools Asked To Prepare For Reopening From September 10 | File PIc

Jammu: The Directorate of School Education Jammu has instructed the heads of institutions to ensure the readiness of schools to reopen and take appropriate decisions on the resumption of offline classes from September 10.

Schools in Jammu have remained closed for the last 11 days as heavy rains, flash floods and landslides since August 26 have caused extensive damage in the region.

Order Issued

The Directorate has issued an order with a set of instructions regarding the reopening of schools. The order directs all the heads of institutions and staff to report on duty on Monday and ensure a comprehensive security and safety audit of the school buildings.

The heads of institutions have been directed to take an appropriate decision regarding the resumption of offline classes from September 10.

"The concerned chief education officers shall monitor day-to-day activities and submit a detailed report to this office. All concerned are hereby directed to ensure timely compliance of the instructions in letter and spirit," the order read.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

