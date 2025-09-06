 Stabbed Outside School In Delhi, 15-Year-Old Boy Reaches Police Station With Knife Lodged In Chest; 3 Minors Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStabbed Outside School In Delhi, 15-Year-Old Boy Reaches Police Station With Knife Lodged In Chest; 3 Minors Held

Stabbed Outside School In Delhi, 15-Year-Old Boy Reaches Police Station With Knife Lodged In Chest; 3 Minors Held

The incident took place on September 4, when the injured boy reached the Paharganj police station with a knife lodged in his chest, police said in an official statement. He was rushed to Kalawati Saran Hospital and later referred to RML Hospital, where doctors successfully removed the knife from his chest, they said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Stabbed Outside School In Delhi, 15-Year-Old Boy Reaches Police Station With Knife Lodged In Chest; 3 Minors Held | Representative image

New Delhi: Three minors have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy outside his school in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said on Saturday.

About The Incident

The incident took place on September 4, when the injured boy reached the Paharganj police station with a knife lodged in his chest, police said in an official statement.

He was rushed to Kalawati Saran Hospital and later referred to RML Hospital, where doctors successfully removed the knife from his chest, they said.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Dilao Main Aapko Gussa...': Salman Khan Gets Angry At Farhana Bhatt For Her Comments On Housemates
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Dilao Main Aapko Gussa...': Salman Khan Gets Angry At Farhana Bhatt For Her Comments On Housemates
Mumbai: Tardeo's Willingdon Society Families Face ₹35-Crore Penalty For Occupancy Certificate
Mumbai: Tardeo's Willingdon Society Families Face ₹35-Crore Penalty For Occupancy Certificate
Banks Expect Increased Credit Demand Across Retail, MSME, & Agricultural Segments After GST Reforms
Banks Expect Increased Credit Demand Across Retail, MSME, & Agricultural Segments After GST Reforms
Why Is US Prez Donald Trump Returning To US Open After A Decade?
Why Is US Prez Donald Trump Returning To US Open After A Decade?
Read Also
Delhi Govt Felicitates 118 Teachers, Launches Nipun Sankalp To Boost Foundational Learning
article-image

Preliminary inquiry revealed that about 10-15 days ago, one of the accused minors was beaten by some boys and he suspected the victim of having instigated the assault. To take revenge, the boy and his two associates confronted the victim near his school gate and stabbed him, according to police.

"One of the minors stabbed him with a knife while his associates restrained him. One of them even threatened the boy with a broken beer bottle before the stabbing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Paharganj police station in the matter.

Read Also
CBSE Rolls Out Integrated Payment System For Class 12 Practical Exam Remuneration
article-image

Through local intelligence and quick raids, all three accused, aged 15 and 16, were apprehended from the Aram Bagh area within hours of the case being registered, police said.

The knife and the broken beer bottle were seized from the spot, they said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH 2025: Provisional Merit List Out Today At medicalug2025.mahacet.org;...

Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH 2025: Provisional Merit List Out Today At medicalug2025.mahacet.org;...

Delhi HC To Hear Plea On September 8 Against NHAI Notice For Recruiting Lawyers Based On CLAT-PG...

Delhi HC To Hear Plea On September 8 Against NHAI Notice For Recruiting Lawyers Based On CLAT-PG...

Jammu Schools Asked To Prepare For Reopening From September 10

Jammu Schools Asked To Prepare For Reopening From September 10

Stabbed Outside School In Delhi, 15-Year-Old Boy Reaches Police Station With Knife Lodged In Chest;...

Stabbed Outside School In Delhi, 15-Year-Old Boy Reaches Police Station With Knife Lodged In Chest;...

Delhi Govt Felicitates 118 Teachers, Launches Nipun Sankalp To Boost Foundational Learning

Delhi Govt Felicitates 118 Teachers, Launches Nipun Sankalp To Boost Foundational Learning