CBSE Rolls Out Integrated Payment System For Class 12 Practical Exam Remuneration

CBSE has introduced an Integrated Payment System for Class 12 practical exams 2024-25 to handle remuneration and expenses online. | Official Website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced an Integrated Payment System (IPS) to streamline remuneration and expense disbursement for Class 12 practical exams of the 2024-25 session. Through this system, payments to examiners, observers and other functionaries will now be made directly through the IPS portal.

Schools have been asked to log in early and enter the mandatory data of staff participating in the practical exams. CBSE has underscored that precise bank account details of all examiners, observers and concerned functionaries must be entered. To ensure accuracy, principals must personally authenticate and certify all entries before final submission.

The Board warned that any mistakes in bank details may cause payments to be credited to another account. In this situation, the responsibility will lie with the school principal, and recovery of misplaced funds will be made from the institution.

By implementing IPS, CBSE hopes to accelerate transactions, increase transparency, and eliminate errors so that examination staff are paid their dues in time. Schools have been requested to move fast so that things don't go amiss at the last minute when practical exams are near.

The CBSE has announced the schedule for registration of Children With Special Needs (CWSN) appearing in the 2026 Class 12 and 10 board examinations. The step is intended to ensure that students in need of extra care are given timely accommodations to have a hassle-free exam experience.

Schools have been directed to enrol such students on the Pariksha Sangam portal between September 9 and September 22, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM). If the students register on time, CBSE will be able to organise facilities like additional time, scribes, or other concessions as decided by the board based on the individual requirements of the student.

To make proper facilitation possible, schools will have to upload correct documentation and appropriately mark CWSN candidates in the List of Candidates (LOC). CBSE has asked principals to adhere strictly to the prescribed procedures so that no deserving student is left outside the support system.