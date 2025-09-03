 CBSE Issues Fresh Guidelines To Schools On Demographic Details In Class 10, 12 Records
The CBSE has issued strict guidelines to schools for ensuring accuracy in students’ demographic details in Class 10 and 12 records. Despite nearly 20 opportunities for verification, the Board continues to receive incomplete and delayed correction requests after results.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has streamlined the process of rectification of demographic information of students following frequent cases of incomplete and delayed requests by schools. The Board highlighted the importance of maintaining the right student details in Class 10 and 12 certificates and issued stern guidelines for compliance.

As per CBSE, there are already close to 20 opportunities available at schools, ranging from admission to the eventual release of mark sheets, for schools to check and validate demographic information like name, parent's name, and date of birth. These opportunities include Class IX registration verification, correction windows, validation at the time of LOC submission, as well as checks during admit card issuance and mark sheet issuance. Still, the Board keeps receiving a large number of correction requests post results announcement.

Common Errors in Requests

CBSE observed that schools often send incomplete requests for corrections, neglect to attach certified copies of documents from previous schools, submit unclear or altered documents, and at times do not respond when further information is requested. Such irregularities prolong the process of corrections considerably.

Strict Directions to Schools

To tackle this, CBSE has asked schools to ensure at the admission stage itself that all student records are correct. Schools have to get written assurance from parents for the correctness of information, follow Board guidelines issued during registration and submission of LOC, and send complete certified documents while sending requests for correction. The partial requests will be rejected summarily.

Students Advised Not to Approach CBSE Directly

The Board also noted that certain students directly approach CBSE through applications, legal notices, or even courts, which results in unnecessary delays on account of the absence of school records. CBSE has requested schools to advise students to direct all such requests through the institution itself for quicker resolution.

