 School Bus Full Of Children Crosses Overflowing River In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Leaving Students’ Lives In Danger; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSchool Bus Full Of Children Crosses Overflowing River In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Leaving Students’ Lives In Danger; Video Goes Viral

School Bus Full Of Children Crosses Overflowing River In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Leaving Students’ Lives In Danger; Video Goes Viral

A viral video from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur shows a school bus with 55 children crossing the overflowing Ghambhir River. The driver risked the students’ lives while returning them home after school on September 2. An investigation is underway.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
A school bus carrying over 50 children dangerously crosses the swollen Ghambhir River in Bharatpur, Rajasthan; the viral video has sparked outrage. | Image: X

A shocking video from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur has gone viral, showing a private school bus packed with around 55 children being driven across the swollen Ghambhir River. According to media reports, the incident, which took place on September 2 in the Rupbas police station area, has raised serious questions over student safety and negligence by the school authorities.

The driver was returning students home after classes when he decided to cross the flooded river at Maraita village. Local people captured the dangerous act on camera, showing children from Classes 5 to 8 onboard as the vehicle navigated the gushing waters, as per the reports.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the bus belonged to Radha Swami Public School in Milsawa village. School owner Giriraj Sharma defended the incident, stating that in the morning, when students were brought to school, there was no water flow on the Maraita culvert. However, by afternoon, the river had swelled, and the driver still chose to risk driving through it with the children inside.

The video has gone viral on social media, and the matter is under investigation. Appropriate action will be taken.

FPJ Shorts
Violent Brawl Broke Out Between Villagers In Baghpat Over Spilling Garbage, Several Injured, 8 Arrested; WATCH
Violent Brawl Broke Out Between Villagers In Baghpat Over Spilling Garbage, Several Injured, 8 Arrested; WATCH
20 Naxalites, Including Nine Women, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District Citing Disillusionment With Maoist Ideology
20 Naxalites, Including Nine Women, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District Citing Disillusionment With Maoist Ideology
'Conspiring Against The United States': President Donald Trump Slams China's Xi Jinping For Hosting Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un At Beijing Military Parade
'Conspiring Against The United States': President Donald Trump Slams China's Xi Jinping For Hosting Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un At Beijing Military Parade
Will Gold Prices Continue To Rise? Kama Jewelry’s Colin Shah On Markets, Geopolitics, & Jewellery Trends
Will Gold Prices Continue To Rise? Kama Jewelry’s Colin Shah On Markets, Geopolitics, & Jewellery Trends
Read Also
Nutrition Education Drive Launched In Delhi Schools, Over 6,000 People To Benefit From Initiative
article-image

IMD Issues Rain Alerts

The monsoon has regained momentum in Rajasthan following the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Continuous rainfall has been reported across several districts, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast showers for the next four days.

For September 3, an orange alert has been issued for Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, and Banswara, warning of heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been placed for Chittorgarh, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Dausa, and Alwar, indicating the possibility of moderate rain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AAI ATC Junior Executive Result 2025 OUT At aai.aero; Direct Link Here

AAI ATC Junior Executive Result 2025 OUT At aai.aero; Direct Link Here

School Bus Full Of Children Crosses Overflowing River In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Leaving...

School Bus Full Of Children Crosses Overflowing River In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Leaving...

Nutrition Education Drive Launched In Delhi Schools, Over 6,000 People To Benefit From Initiative

Nutrition Education Drive Launched In Delhi Schools, Over 6,000 People To Benefit From Initiative

Punjab Govt Extends Closure Of Schools & Colleges Till September 7 Amid Flood Crisis

Punjab Govt Extends Closure Of Schools & Colleges Till September 7 Amid Flood Crisis

Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe...

Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe...