WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Fee Payment & Reporting Deadline September 7; Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result | Official Website

WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Round 1 seat allotment result of WBJEE 2025 counselling today, September 3. Applicants can check their allotment status on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in by entering roll number and password.

Seat Acceptance Fee & Allotment Letter

The candidates who have been allotted a seat need to accept their admission by paying a refundable seat acceptance charge of ₹5,000 from September 3 to September 7, 2025. The payment can be made online via net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI. Students need to download their allotment letter after payment.

WBJEEB has made it clear that non-payment of the acceptance fee will lead to cancellation of the present allotment, and they will not be eligible for the next upgradation round.

Reporting to Colleges

Students are required to report to their respective colleges with their documents after paying the fee by September 7, 2025.

Mandatory Documents for Admission

-WBJEE 2025 Rank Card

-Seat Allotment Letter

-Birth Certificate

-Domicile/OCI Certificate

-Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets

-Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS)

-PwD Certificate (if applicable)

WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1: Important Dates

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result – September 3, 2025

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee & Reporting to Allotted Institutes – September 3 to 7, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result – September 9, 2025

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee (Fresh Allottees) & Reporting to Institutes – September 9 to 11, 2025

Withdrawal by Candidates – September 9 to 11, 2025

WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Counselling Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Counselling Allotment Result' on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their roll number and password on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Counselling Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Counselling Allotment Result and take a printout for future reference

WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link