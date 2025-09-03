 LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 192 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 192 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

The registration process for the Apprenticeship positions has been started by the LIC Housing Finance Limited on the LIC Housing official website, lichousing.com.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | lichousing.com

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) is accepting applications for Apprenticeship positions. Those who are eligible can submit applications online at the LIC Housing official website, lichousing.com.

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The registration procedure will finish on September 22, 2025. The deadline to submit the examination fee to the BSFI Sector Skill Council of India is September 24, 2025. The entrance exam will be conducted on October 1, 2025.

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Nia Sharma Defends Aly Goni Amid Backlash Over Not Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya': 'Being A Part Of Someone's Festivities Is...'
Meghalaya Govt Launches ₹6.6 Crore Scholarship Programme For 165 Students Pursuing B.Sc In Hospitality Studies
India's Cement Sector Remains Robust, Driven By Housing, Infrastructure, & Urban Development Projects
Tesla's India Launch Faces Setback with Only 600 Orders, Far Below Expectations
This recruitment intends to fill 192 positions within the organisation. The state-wise number of posts is:

1. Andhra Pradesh: 14

2. Assam: 1

3. Bihar: 1

4. Chhattisgarh: 3

5. Delhi: 3

6. Gujarat: 5

7. Haryana: 3

8. Jammu and Kashmir: 1

9. Karnataka: 28

10. Kerala: 6

11. Madhya Pradesh: 12

12. Maharashtra: 25

13. Odisha: 1

14. Puducherry: 1

15. Punjab: 2

16. Rajasthan: 6

17. Sikkim: 2

18. Tamil Nadu: 27

19. Telangana: 20

20. Uttar Pradesh: 18

21. Uttarakhand: 3

22. West Bengal: 10

23. Grand Total: 192

Probe Ordered After Tamil Nadu Headmaster Caught On Making Students Massage Her Legs; Video Goes...
LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apprenticeship period

The apprenticeship runs for 12 months. The apprenticeship will start on November 1, 2025. The stipend for each month is ₹12,000.

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Examination fees

The exam cost is ₹944 for general and OBC, ₹798 for SC, ST, and female applicants, and ₹472/- for PwBD applicants.

Read the official detailed notification here

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Written test

The written test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions on Basic. Banking, investment, and insurance, as well as quantitative and reasoning skills, digital literacy, and English. The exam lasts 60 minutes and will be conducted online.

Those who have been selected based on their entrance examination results will be called to LIC HFL's headquarters for document verification and a personal interview.

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Those who wish to submit an application for the position must have graduated in any field as of September 1, 2025, but not before September 1, 2021.

