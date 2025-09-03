Probe Ordered After Tamil Nadu Headmaster Caught On Making Students Massage Her Legs; Video Goes Viral

Viral Video | X (@updatenewstamil)

Viral Video: A disturbing video from Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district has circulated on the internet, with students pushing the legs of their headmaster, named Kalaivani, as she lies down on a table in one of the classrooms.

According to India Today reports, the video was taken at Maveripatti Primary School in Harur, which has approximately 30 students. In the video, the headmaster is lying on a table while several students kneel or stand around pressing her legs, an action that has sparked public outrage and raised serious questions regarding ethical behaviour in schools.

Official investigation underway

Acting quickly on the incident, authorities visited the school and affirmed that an official investigation has been instituted. As per the CSR Journal report, Kalaivani has been suspended until the investigation is concluded.

This disturbing incident adds to a disturbing trend of allegations of misconduct against educators throughout the state.

Previous incidents

Earlier, one teacher in Salem was suspended for having a student massage his feet, and a prior case in Jaipur where children were recorded massaging a teacher's legs while she was on the floor.

The Kerala Education Department recently asked for an investigation into a case at a government school in Kasaragod, in which a Class 10 student was allegedly beaten by the school's headmaster, leading to a burst eardrum. The event took place on August 11 at Kundamkuzhi Government Higher Secondary School.

In another case, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty ordered the Director of General Education to investigate after a Class 5 student at Cochin Public School in Thrikkakara was allegedly confined alone in a dark room for coming late. The student, who arrived three minutes late, was forced to take two laps around the grounds before being taken to a dark room.

These events have initiated greater public and administrative questioning of teacher behaviour. Parents and activists are calling for greater control, responsibility, and protective efforts to confirm that schools remain safe and respectful learning spaces for children.