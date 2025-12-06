 Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Calls Kumaraswamy ‘Manuvadi’ After Ex-CM Seeks Inclusion Of Bhagavad Gita In School Curriculum
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Calls Kumaraswamy ‘Manuvadi’ After Ex-CM Seeks Inclusion Of Bhagavad Gita In School Curriculum

Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Calls Kumaraswamy ‘Manuvadi’ After Ex-CM Seeks Inclusion Of Bhagavad Gita In School Curriculum

Answering questions on the subject, the Chief Minister said that the former Karnataka Chief Minister had written to the Union Education Minister seeking inclusion of the Gita in the curriculum. “Kumaraswamy has become a Manuvadi after joining hands with the BJP,” Siddaramaiah said.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | File Pic

Bengaluru: Calling him a ‘Manuvadi’, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy for recommending that the Union government introduce the Bhagavad Gita in school curricula.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Soudha here after offering floral tributes to the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on the 69th Mahaparinirvana Day on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said Kumaraswamy’s stance revealed an ideological shift.

Answering questions on the subject, the Chief Minister said that the former Karnataka Chief Minister had written to the Union Education Minister seeking inclusion of the Gita in the curriculum.

“Kumaraswamy has become a Manuvadi after joining hands with the BJP,” Siddaramaiah said.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 6, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 6, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
'First Thing We Do After Eviction': Watch Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar Take Ferrari Ride On Mumbai Streets With Brother Deepak Chahar - VIDEO
'First Thing We Do After Eviction': Watch Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar Take Ferrari Ride On Mumbai Streets With Brother Deepak Chahar - VIDEO
Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Dr Ambedkar’s Mumbai Memorial To Near Completion By Dec 2026 | All You Need To Know
Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Dr Ambedkar’s Mumbai Memorial To Near Completion By Dec 2026 | All You Need To Know
Eurovision 2026 Controversy: Israel Cleared To Participate; Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Slovenia Boycott Over Gaza
Eurovision 2026 Controversy: Israel Cleared To Participate; Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Slovenia Boycott Over Gaza
Read Also
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking...
article-image

The expression Manuvadi is commonly used in present-day political debates to describe those who are perceived to support or promote ideas associated with the Manusmriti. The ancient text, attributed to the sage Manu, contains a detailed code for social conduct but has also drawn sustained criticism for views seen as unequal, discriminatory towards lower castes, and restrictive towards women. Because of these associations, the term Manuvadi is often used by critics to flag concerns about caste hierarchy and social inequity.

Kumaraswamy, in a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, urged that the Bhagavad Gita be integrated into school education. He described the scripture as one that carries “timeless, value-based ideals” and said its introduction would help reinforce the focus on moral instruction in classrooms. He wrote that value-based education had been highlighted in the National Education Policy, and that students would benefit from exposure to selected teachings that promote clarity of thought, moral courage, and strong character.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the Udupi Sri Krishna Math, Kumaraswamy noted that the event included a Gita recitation programme. He said the Prime Minister had underscored core principles such as the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and the enduring values upheld in the sacred text. According to Kumaraswamy, such messages were relevant to contemporary education and deserved a structured introduction in schools.

Siddaramaiah, however, used the occasion to reiterate his own government’s focus on constitutional values. Paying homage to Ambedkar, he described him as a rare national leader who fought for the rights of all oppressed communities.

Read Also
J&K Govt Seeks Deferring Of JKAS Exam As Age-Relaxation Proposal Awaits Lieutenant Governor’s...
article-image

“Ambedkar was the architect of the country’s constitution. He studied the constitutions of other countries and gave us a constitution that our country needed. He wanted a change in our social system, equal opportunities for all, and social justice to be established,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state had emphasised teaching the preamble of the Constitution in schools and colleges so that students understand both their rights and duties.

“The constitution gives rights and duties to every individual. We want everyone to understand the objectives of the Constitution,” he said.

He added that Ambedkar’s adoption of Buddhism reflected his struggle with entrenched social barriers. “He said he was born a Hindu but would not die one. He tried to reform Hinduism but failed and hence adopted Buddhism,” Siddaramaiah said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Calls Kumaraswamy ‘Manuvadi’ After Ex-CM Seeks Inclusion Of Bhagavad...

Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Calls Kumaraswamy ‘Manuvadi’ After Ex-CM Seeks Inclusion Of Bhagavad...

Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking...

Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking...

J&K Govt Seeks Deferring Of JKAS Exam As Age-Relaxation Proposal Awaits Lieutenant Governor’s...

J&K Govt Seeks Deferring Of JKAS Exam As Age-Relaxation Proposal Awaits Lieutenant Governor’s...

Beyond Algorithms: Sahaj Tushar Gandhi’s Journey Through AI Evolution

Beyond Algorithms: Sahaj Tushar Gandhi’s Journey Through AI Evolution

Rajasthan: 20-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Dead With Slit Throat In Khairthal-Tijara District;...

Rajasthan: 20-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Dead With Slit Throat In Khairthal-Tijara District;...