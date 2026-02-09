Maharashtra Board Implements Strict Copy-Free Campaign For Class 12th Exams

As students across Maharashtra brace up for their class 12th exams, so have the colleges, and Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBHSE) with the implementation of copy-free campaign this year. | Sourced

Mumbai: As students across Maharashtra brace up for their class 12th exams, so have the colleges, and Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBHSE) with the implementation of copy-free campaign this year.

Exam Schedule: Class 12 from Feb 10, Class 10 from Feb 20

The exams will begin from February 10, and end on March 11. While the class 10 exams are set to begin from February 20.

Since last year, the state board has mandated the examination centers to set up cameras in all the classrooms. While 85 percent of the classrooms have already set up the cameras. While the state board has deployed inspection team at centers to keep a check on the malpractices and warn schools.

According to Jyotsna Shinde-Pawar, Secretary of the Mumbai Divisional Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, the number of centers without cameras under the Mumbai Divisional Board has decreased from 58 to 11. At examination centers where CCTV cameras are not available, the center superintendent and all staff will be appointed from other schools and junior colleges.

Over 13 Lakh Students at 3,387 Centers

Currently, since most examination centers have complied with the requirement of CCTV cameras, the number of centers without cameras has decreased from 58 to 11, according to information provided by the Mumbai Divisional Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

This year over 13 lakh students will appear for examinations at 3,387 exams centers.

Directions from the state board mention that the students are required are required to reach the examination centers atleast 30 minutes prior as late entry will not be permitted.

Read Also K J Somaiya School Of Engineering’s Orion Racing India Clinches Top Honors At Formula Bharat 2026

Students are also required to carry a hard copy of the admit card, without which the entry will not be permitted. Students can dress casually but maintain the code.

Extra Time at End to Prevent Paper Leaks

Furthermore, to avoid paper leaking the students will be given extra 10 minutes towards the end instead of before the exams begin.

Meanwhile, there are several helpline channels made available by the board to deal with exam stress, additionally contacts of teachers have also been shared by the divisional office to solve doubts.

The police divisions have also deployed squads around the examination centers, to keep a guard. No one will be allowed to enter within a 100 meter premise of the examination centers.