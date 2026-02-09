K J Somaiya College Of Engineering’s Orion Racing India Clinches Top Honors At Formula Bharat 2026

Orion Racing India, the student engineering team from K J Somaiya School of Engineering, emerged as a dominant force at the 10th edition of Formula Bharat 2026 hosted at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. |

Mumbai: Orion Racing India, the student engineering team from K J Somaiya School of Engineering, emerged as a dominant force at the 10th edition of Formula Bharat 2026 hosted at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. The team stood out as the winner in Skidpad, first runners-up in Acceleration and DigiKey Embedded Systems Innovation Award as well as second runners-up in Engineering Design Event.

Second Overall in Electric Category Dynamic Events

Competing with their fourth electric vehicle (EV) prototype named Athena, the team secured a prestigious second place overall in the Dynamic Events within the Electric category. Their performance solidified their reputation as one of the country's premier student motorsport teams, excelling against more than 60 competing institutions from across India.

Formula Bharat is widely regarded as India’s premier student motorsport competition and a key platform for experiential engineering education. It demands that teams not only perform on track, but also demonstrate reflection—understanding why systems succeed, where they fall short, and how refinement leads to progress.

Top-Tier Finishes Across Multiple Categories

Orion Racing India’s success was defined by a series of top-tier finishes across multiple categories, showcasing a balance of raw speed and technical precision. This included first place in Skidpad, second in Acceleration and DigiKey Embedded Systems Innovation Award and third place in Engineering Design Event. Having successfully cleared the entire static event, the team also competed strongly across dynamic rounds, displaying a disciplined and end-to-end engineering process.

Unlike many teams that rely on off-the-shelf solutions, Orion Racing India designed and executed their system architecture, embedded controls, and validation processes entirely in-house. Since its inception in 2006, Orion Racing India has produced 17 formula-style race cars. This is built on a robust system of knowledge transfer, where senior students mentor juniors to build upon previous iterations.

Mega Project Guided by Faculty Advisor

The development of Athena was spearheaded by the University’s Mega Project Team, guided by Faculty Advisor Dr. Manoj Pawar. The project required students to bridge the gap between classroom theory and the grueling demands of the racetrack like testing systems and refining code months before arriving in Coimbatore.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University’s vice chancellor Prof. Ajay Kapoor said, "Seeing our students dive into real engineering problems and turn academic knowledge into tangible results reflects the strength of our academic ecosystem. What Orion Racing India accomplished at Formula Bharat 2026 shows how mentorship combined with hands-on learning prepares students to take on complex, real-world engineering challenges."

K J Somaiya College of Engineering’s dean Dr S K. Ukarande said, “Orion Racing India demonstrates what becomes possible when students fully immerse themselves in the engineering process. While recognition is important, it is the discipline, teamwork, and resilience developed through such projects, learning from both success and limitation, that shape long-term professional excellence. For almost twenty years, the teams have transformed what they've learned in the classroom into practical engineering achievements.”

