Indo-Canadian Collaboration: Anant School For Climate Action Signs Five-Year MoU With University Of Windsor

​Anant National University’s Anant School for Climate Action (ASCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Windsor, Canada, to strengthen collaboration in climate action, research and academic exchange.

Five-Year Focus on Research and Graduate Pathways

​The partnership aims to facilitate joint research initiatives, student exchanges and structured graduate pathways over the next five years, with a focus on climate change, sustainability and interdisciplinary, design-led education.

​Anant University, Ahmedabad, said that the partnership brings together ASCA’s focus on practical, scalable climate solutions with Windsor’s commitment to environmental innovation, including significant progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and sustained growth in research funding.

Framework for Co-Created Curricula and Immersion Programs

The agreement also establishes a framework for co-created curricula, short-term immersion programmes and shared research platforms aligned with global sustainability priorities.

​The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership from the University of Windsor, including Dr J J McMurtry, President and Vice-Chancellor; Dr Chris Busch, Associate Vice-President, Global Engagement and Partnerships; and Neharika, Principal Advisor, Recruitment and Partnerships, along with senior representatives from the Anant School for Climate Action.

Windsor President Highlights Design-Led Approach

​Commenting on the partnership, McMurtry said, “By combining Anant’s design-led approach with Windsor’s strong research ecosystem, this collaboration aims to create meaningful academic pathways that support impactful research and address pressing global climate challenges.”

​Rohan Dutta, Associate Professor and Director, Anant School for Climate Action, added, “At Anant, we believe climate action must be rooted in interdisciplinary thinking and strengthened through real-world research and international collaboration. Partnering with the University of Windsor will enable our students and faculty to engage with diverse climate contexts, deepen applied research and co-create solutions that are relevant at both local and global scales.”

​Anant National University has built global collaborations with leading academic and industry institutions, including the University of Pennsylvania (USA), Sciences Po (France), The Villars Institute (Switzerland), the Commonwealth Secretariat (UK), Sustain Lab Paris (UAE), Initiatives of Change, UNICEF and EarthDay.org.

