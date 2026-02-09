 Over 70 Children Hospitalised After School Meal In Bihar
Over 70 Children Hospitalised After School Meal In Bihar

More than 70 children fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar’s Madhepura district. The students complained of vomiting and stomach pain and were rushed to hospital. Most are stable, though one girl remains critical. An investigation is underway.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Over 70 Children Hospitalised After School Meal In Bihar

Madhepura: Over 70 children fell ill after allegedly consuming mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's Madhepura district, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened at the Upgraded Middle School in Karu Tola in Madhepura Sadar block on Saturday, they said.

"An investigation has been initiated, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible," District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Kumar said.

Shortly after consuming the meal, children started vomiting and complained of stomach pain and dizziness, an official said.

Locals claimed that a lizard had fallen into the food.

The children were rushed to the Madhepura Sadar Hospital.

According to doctors, most of the children were out of danger, but the condition of one girl is critical.

