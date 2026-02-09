Pune: 20-Year-Old Lesbian Woman Booked For Molesting Minor Girl In Katraj Area

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have registered a case against a 20-year-old woman for allegedly molesting and inappropriately touching a minor girl in the Katraj area. The incident reportedly stemmed from the accused woman’s "lesbian tendencies". Although it happened in January 2025, a formal complaint was lodged by the victim’s mother on Friday (6th February).

The 20-year-old accused, a resident of Katraj, has been booked after the victim’s mother complained to the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station. Charges include Section 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Delayed Complaint Following Repeated Harassment

According to the police report, the incident first took place on 21st January 2025. The victim is currently 17, but at the time of the initial assault, she was 16. Police said that the victim was reportedly asleep when the accused touched her private parts with sexual intent.

The victim immediately informed her 44-year-old mother about the incident. While the mother initially confronted and warned the accused to stay away from her daughter, the accused allegedly continued in her behaviour.

This continued harassment led the family to finally approach the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station under the Pune City Police Commissionerate on 6th February 2026.

Authorities confirmed that the accused, the victim, and the complainant were all known to one another prior to the incident.

"The mother of the victim filed the complaint after the warnings were ignored. We have registered the case under the relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act," a police official stated. The police have since detained the 20-year-old accused for further investigation into the matter.