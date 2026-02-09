 Extremely Rare: Hatchlings To Adults, 13 Phipson’s Shieldtail Snakes Rescued From Single Spot In Maval, Pune
Extremely Rare: Hatchlings To Adults, 13 Phipson's Shieldtail Snakes Rescued From Single Spot In Maval, Pune

The sighting of 13 Phipson’s Shieldtail snakes together is rare because this species is fossorial, meaning it lives underground and is usually solitary. These snakes surface only during heavy rains or accidental disturbances, making encounters uncommon

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Extremely Rare: Hatchlings To Adults, 13 Phipson's Shieldtail Snakes Rescued From Single Spot In Maval, Pune

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A rare sight of nature was recently witnessed in Pune District’s Maval Tehsil, where 13 Phipson’s Shieldtail snakes were found together. They were discovered to be in a polyhouse, where cleaning was being conducted, and they were found. Wildlife experts have noted this incident to be extremely rare, as it's difficult for such a large number of snakes to be there in such a small space.  

According to available details, Omkar Dhore, a resident of Vadgaon Maval, was cleaning his polyhouse. Phipson’s Shieldtail is called 'Khaparkhavlya' in Marathi. While he was cleaning it in the morning, he noticed something moving in the corner of his eye. Speculating it was a snake, he immediately contacted Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval organisation’s Jigar Solanki.

The team rushed to the spot along with local snake rescuers. After that, they inspected the place, and one after another, not one or two, but 13 snakes emerged within a mere three- to four-foot radius. The group included hatchlings, juveniles, and fully grown adults.

Locals reported that the sightings of this breed of snakes have been done before too; however, this many snakes in one place have never been found before. The snakes were rescued one by one. The successful operation involved the dedicated efforts of Omkar Dhore, Om Dalvi, Rohit Pawar, Adesh Mutha, and Nikhil Sane. Experts emphasise that the conservation and study of these creatures is the need of the hour.

Following the rescue, Range Forest Officer Prakash Shinde was informed. After a medical examination confirmed they were healthy, all 13 snakes were released back into their natural habitat, reported forest officials. Finding such a large cluster in one spot suggests a favourable breeding ground or a safe communal shelter, noted a forest official while speaking to The Free Press Journal.

What Makes This A Rare Instance?

The sighting of 13 Phipson’s Shieldtail snakes together is rare because this species is fossorial, meaning it lives underground and is usually solitary. These snakes surface only during heavy rains or accidental disturbances, making encounters uncommon. Finding multiple individuals -- including hatchlings, juveniles, and adults -- within a small three-to-four-foot area suggests an unusual convergence.

Wildlife experts cite that this is possibly due to a shared breeding site, safe shelter, or favourable soil conditions. Such clustering is seldom documented for shieldtail snakes, which typically remain dispersed. The incident offers a rare opportunity to study the species’ breeding behaviour and habitat preferences. Once again, this event has highlighted the ecological importance of the Maval region and the need for focused conservation efforts.

Phipson’s Shieldtail – Quick Facts

- Scientific name: Uropeltis phipsonii

- Type: Non-venomous snake

- Found in: Western Ghats of India

- Habitat: Moist soil, forest floor

- Size: About 25–40 cm long

- Distinct feature: Blunt, shield-like tail

- Diet: Earthworms and small insects

- Behaviour: Burrowing, rarely seen

- Threat: Habitat loss

