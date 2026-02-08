 Pune Sees Massive Response: 1.85 Lakh Candidates Apply For 1,633 Police Vacancies
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Sees Massive Response: 1.85 Lakh Candidates Apply For 1,633 Police Vacancies

Pune Sees Massive Response: 1.85 Lakh Candidates Apply For 1,633 Police Vacancies

The recruitment, which will commence on February 16, includes openings for police constables, drivers, police bandsmen, and 130 jail police personnel. Among these, 1,633 posts are dedicated to Pune city police, including 105 driver posts and 33 positions for police bandsmen

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Pune Sees Massive Response: 1.85 Lakh Candidates Apply For 1,633 Police Vacancies | Sourced

Pune: The Pune City Police have received an exceptional response to their ongoing recruitment drive, with more than 1.85 lakh applications submitted for 1,633 vacant posts, officials reported on Saturday.

The recruitment, which will commence on February 16, includes openings for police constables, drivers, police bandsmen, and 130 jail police personnel. Among these, 1,633 posts are dedicated to Pune city police, including 105 driver posts and 33 positions for police bandsmen.

Police authorities highlighted that the selection process would be conducted fairly and transparently, with the help of digital systems, radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, and CCTV monitoring, to ensure zero malpractice.

Read Also
Car Catches Fire At Vedhshala Chowk, Major Mishap Averted In Pune | WATCH VIDEO
article-image

Sanjay Patil, Additional Police Commissioner (Administration), remarked,

FPJ Shorts
NEET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
NEET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
₹200-Crore PowerGrid Order Changes The Game, Can This Bajaj Group Stock Bounce After 33% Fall?
₹200-Crore PowerGrid Order Changes The Game, Can This Bajaj Group Stock Bounce After 33% Fall?
Deepika Padukone Stuns In Black Deep-Neck Custom Gaurav Gupta Ensemble At Dubai Event-Pictures Inside
Deepika Padukone Stuns In Black Deep-Neck Custom Gaurav Gupta Ensemble At Dubai Event-Pictures Inside
Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & Vicky Kaushal Attend 2nd Day Of RSS Centenary Event In Mumbai – WATCH
Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & Vicky Kaushal Attend 2nd Day Of RSS Centenary Event In Mumbai – WATCH

“The incorporation of technology will guarantee precise recording of candidates’ performances and eliminate any human interference in the recruitment process.”

The physical and field tests will be held at designated locations under the close supervision of senior officers from the police headquarters and the state reserve police force.

Candidates will undergo assessments including height and chest measurements, a 100-metre sprint, a 1,600-metre run (800 metres for female candidates), and shot put. Applicants must achieve a minimum of 50 marks out of 100 to qualify. Those who successfully clear the physical tests will advance to the written examination.

Officials added that the recruitment schedule will be released in phases, with candidates receiving updates via the official website and SMS alerts. Security will be strictly enforced at exam centres, and the use of mobile phones or any electronic communication devices will be prohibited.

Authorities also cautioned applicants against falling prey to middlemen or fraudulent promises related to the recruitment process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Sees Massive Response: 1.85 Lakh Candidates Apply For 1,633 Police Vacancies
Pune Sees Massive Response: 1.85 Lakh Candidates Apply For 1,633 Police Vacancies
As Human–Wildlife Conflict Escalates In Pune District, Forest Dept Launches Special Quick Rescue...
As Human–Wildlife Conflict Escalates In Pune District, Forest Dept Launches Special Quick Rescue...
National Seminar In Jalgaon Highlights The Relevance Of Indian Philosophy In Today’s World
National Seminar In Jalgaon Highlights The Relevance Of Indian Philosophy In Today’s World
Union Budget 2026–27 A Step Towards Developed India; Focus On Youth, Women, Farmers And Poor:...
Union Budget 2026–27 A Step Towards Developed India; Focus On Youth, Women, Farmers And Poor:...
Nashik Airport Expansion To Boost Regional Growth; Foundation Stone Laid By CM Devendra Fadnavis
Nashik Airport Expansion To Boost Regional Growth; Foundation Stone Laid By CM Devendra Fadnavis