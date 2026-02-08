Pune Sees Massive Response: 1.85 Lakh Candidates Apply For 1,633 Police Vacancies | Sourced

Pune: The Pune City Police have received an exceptional response to their ongoing recruitment drive, with more than 1.85 lakh applications submitted for 1,633 vacant posts, officials reported on Saturday.

The recruitment, which will commence on February 16, includes openings for police constables, drivers, police bandsmen, and 130 jail police personnel. Among these, 1,633 posts are dedicated to Pune city police, including 105 driver posts and 33 positions for police bandsmen.

Police authorities highlighted that the selection process would be conducted fairly and transparently, with the help of digital systems, radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, and CCTV monitoring, to ensure zero malpractice.

Sanjay Patil, Additional Police Commissioner (Administration), remarked,

“The incorporation of technology will guarantee precise recording of candidates’ performances and eliminate any human interference in the recruitment process.”

The physical and field tests will be held at designated locations under the close supervision of senior officers from the police headquarters and the state reserve police force.

Candidates will undergo assessments including height and chest measurements, a 100-metre sprint, a 1,600-metre run (800 metres for female candidates), and shot put. Applicants must achieve a minimum of 50 marks out of 100 to qualify. Those who successfully clear the physical tests will advance to the written examination.

Officials added that the recruitment schedule will be released in phases, with candidates receiving updates via the official website and SMS alerts. Security will be strictly enforced at exam centres, and the use of mobile phones or any electronic communication devices will be prohibited.

Authorities also cautioned applicants against falling prey to middlemen or fraudulent promises related to the recruitment process.