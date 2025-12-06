Panvel To Host Grand Finale Of 12th Atal Karandak One-Act Play Competition On December 7 | Facebook

The grand prize distribution ceremony of the 12th State-Level Atal Karandak One-Act Play Competition will be held on Sunday, December 7, at 4 p.m. at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, Panvel. The event is being organised jointly by the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board, the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad (Panvel branch), and CKT College (Autonomous).

Awards and Felicitations

Former MP Ramsheth Thakur will preside over the event.

The winning one-act play will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh along with the Atal Karandak trophy.

This year, marking the Amrit Mahotsav of Ramsheth Thakur, two distinguished theatre artistes Neena Kulkarni and Sunil Barve will be felicitated with the Gaurav Rangbhoomicha Award.

Dignitaries and Special Guests

Among the dignitaries attending are former Mayor J.M. Mhatre and BJP North Raigad District President Avinash Koli.

The guest list includes actor Girish Oak, director Pratima Kulkarni, actor Sunil Tawde, ABMNP Central Mumbai Secretary Ajit Bhure, actors Jaywant Wadkar and Bharat Sawale, theatre producer Kalpana Kothari, Atal Karandak brand ambassador and actor Suvrat Joshi, and artistes-directors Pramod Shelar and Pramod Atre.

Other expected attendees include BJP Panvel City President Sumit Zhunzarrao and various mandal presidents from Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, North Panvel, New Panvel, and South Panvel.

Entertainment and Hosting

The ceremony will be hosted by actor-director Pushkar Shrotri.

A special entertainment segment will feature Hasyajatra artistes Arun Kadam, Shyam Rajput, Chetana Bhatt, and Hasyasamrat winner Prof. Deepak Deshpande.

Appeal to Theatre Lovers

MLA Prashant Thakur, along with Arun Sheth Bhagat, Paresh Thakur, Vilas Kothari, Dr. S.K. Patil, and the Atal Karandak team, has appealed to theatre lovers to attend the event and witness the grand finale.

