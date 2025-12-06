Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers 53 Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹9 Lakh Through CEIR Tracking |

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered and returned 53 stolen and missing mobile phones worth nearly ₹9 lakh to citizens following a three-month operation conducted through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

CEIR Technical Analysis Leads to Breakthroughs

According to officials, Crime Branch Unit-2 traced phones reported stolen or missing between September and November by conducting extensive technical analysis using the CEIR system.

The recovered devices were handed over to citizens by Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil, who said the initiative has significantly improved recovery rates of lost mobile phones.

Teams Tracked Phones Across States

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge.

“We prioritised each complaint and used CEIR data extensively to track devices across states. Our teams ensured that every possible lead was followed,” he said.

Unit-2 officers analysed CEIR data, mapped live usage of lost devices, and tracked several phones to districts and states outside Navi Mumbai. With the support of local police units, the teams successfully recovered all 53 handsets. Many citizens praised the police for their “relentless efforts” and expressed satisfaction after receiving their devices.

CEIR Portal Boosts Recovery Rates

The CEIR portal launched by the Central Government helps police identify and track missing mobile phones using their IMEI numbers.

Navi Mumbai Police said similar recovery drives will continue in the coming months.

