Navi Mumbai News: Residents Slam NMMC Over Neglect At Sanpada Sector 10 Sensory Park; Threaten Week-Long Protest Outside Commissioner’s Home

Residents protest over damaged walking track and poor lighting at Sanpada Sensory Park, seek urgent action from NMMC | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 06: Residents of Sanpada Sector 10 have expressed strong anger over the deteriorating condition of the Sensory Park developed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), alleging that civic neglect has made the space unsafe—especially for senior citizens and women.

Damaged Walking Track Causes Falls, Injuries

The park, built a few years ago, has not been maintained since, locals claimed. The walking track’s carpet is torn and damaged at several points, causing repeated mishaps.

“Many of us have stumbled and fallen because of the damaged carpet. Some senior citizens have suffered injuries,” said one of the regular morning walkers.

No Lighting at Dawn Hours, Women Feel Unsafe

Women and elderly residents who visit the park as early as 5 a.m. also complained about the absence of lighting. “We have to walk in complete darkness. It feels unsafe, and we constantly fear theft or harassment,” said a woman resident.

Toilets in Poor Shape; Locals Approach Congress Worker

The toilets in the park are reportedly in poor condition as well. Residents approached Congress worker Ravindra Sawant, who has been following up with the civic body.

“Every time we ask, officials say the file is approved and is lying on the Commissioner’s table. This has been the response for weeks,” Sawant said.

Protest Sparks at Park Over Delay in Repairs

On Saturday, December 6, tensions peaked around 8:30 a.m. when senior citizens gathered to voice their frustration. They staged a symbolic protest, warning civic officials of stronger action.

“If the corporation does not take immediate steps, we will gather all senior citizens and protest outside the Commissioner’s residence every morning for a week,” a resident declared.

One Month Complaint, Still No Action

Residents noted that despite submitting a complaint a month ago, no action has been taken. “The Executive Engineer keeps telling us that the proposal is awaiting the Commissioner’s signature. How long does it take to sign a file?” asked an irate citizen.

Also Watch:

Demand for Immediate Intervention from NMMC

Sawant also criticised the civic administration sharply. “Are they waiting for a major accident to happen before they act? This delay is unacceptable,” he said. Residents now await intervention from NMMC to restore safety and basic facilities at the park.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/