The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature begins in Nagpur on Monday, marking the first anniversary of the Devendra Fadnavis 2.0 government. The session will run for just one week, with major policy decisions unlikely due to the model code of conduct in place for ongoing municipal council and nagar parishad elections.

Session Curtailed Due to Election Schedule

Initially planned until December 19, the session was shortened in view of the upcoming phases of municipal elections and the Supreme Court–mandated timeline for local body polls.

The Business Advisory Committee finalised the revised schedule. Despite December 13 and 14 falling on a weekend, both Houses will conduct business on those days.

Debate Rekindled Over Purpose of Nagpur Session

The session’s short duration has revived the longstanding debate over the relevance and cost of holding the winter session in Nagpur.

As per the 1960 Nagpur Pact, signed by then Chief Minister Y.B. Chavan to address Vidarbha’s demand for a separate state, Nagpur was granted second capital status and promised a four-week legislative session annually to address Vidarbha-centric issues.

However, over time, this objective has been diluted, turning the winter session into a mere formality.

Enormous Costs, Little Productivity

Regardless of duration, the expense of shifting the Mantralaya from Mumbai to Nagpur, refurbishing Vidhan Bhavan, arranging accommodation, and deploying security remains massive.

Since session-related spending falls under the Speaker’s purview, official numbers are not made public. However, public perception suggests an expenditure of over ₹100 crore each year.

With the session ending on December 14, the government is expected to push through official bills swiftly.

Opposition Plans to Corner the Government

The opposition is preparing to target the Mahayuti government on several key issues:

Agrarian distress

Crop insurance fraud impacting thousands

The Maratha reservation demand

Alleged scams involving ministers

The Pune land scam, in which Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son Parth has been named

Irregularities in ongoing civic polls

Opposition leaders accuse the government of curtailing the session to evade scrutiny.

“We argued that such a short session serves no purpose; instead, a budget session could have been held in Nagpur,” said Congress MLA and Assembly group leader Vijay Wadettiwar, speaking to FPJ. “But the Fadnavis government is not serious about resolving pressing public issues,” he added.

Economic Boost for Nagpur Businesses

Despite political friction 8, the winter session brings a surge in business to Nagpur.

Hotels, airlines and transport operators have doubled or tripled prices due to the massive influx of politicians, staff, lobbyists, and power brokers.

Hotel room rates that typically hover around ₹10,000 have touched ₹30,000 per night, and airfares between Mumbai and Nagpur have skyrocketed worsened by the recent IndiGo operational collapse.

The session annually draws a large number of lobbyists who find Nagpur a more convenient space for political manoeuvring than Mumbai.