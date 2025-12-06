Mumbai Hospital Recruitment Scam Probe: BMC Sets Up Panel After Alleged Ghost Doctor Appointments & Salary Fraud At HBT Trauma Centre

HBT Trauma Care Centre under scanner as BMC orders inquiry into alleged fake recruitment and salary siphoning racket | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 06: Mumbai’s HBT Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari (East) has come under intense scrutiny after wide-ranging allegations of corruption and mismanagement in doctor recruitment surfaced, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to order a high-level probe.

Concerns first emerged after Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar raised questions over the hospital’s hiring practices and administrative functioning, leading authorities to initiate an internal investigation.

Over 60 Doctors Allegedly Recruited Without Interviews

According to the complaint, between October 2024 and March 2025, nearly 60 to 70 doctors were appointed without mandatory interviews. A contractual clerk, allegedly acting under the authority of the then Medical Superintendent, is said to have processed these appointments.

Several of the appointed doctors reportedly never reported for work, yet salaries were withdrawn using forged attendance signatures, suggesting that fabricated documentation may have been used to siphon off public funds.

BMC Forms Three-Member Committee for Inquiry

Following these revelations, the acting medical superintendent requested a formal inquiry. BMC subsequently appointed a three-member committee comprising Mrinalini Surve, Joint Chief Personnel Officer at Cooper Hospital, Dr Neelam Redkar, Professor and Head of Medicine at Cooper Hospital, and Dr Ghanshyam Ahuja, Acting Deputy Dean of LTMG Hospital.

The panel will examine all recruitment and attendance records, verify the allegations raised by MP Waikar, and submit a comprehensive report to senior civic authorities.

Concerns Over Patient Safety & Lapses in Critical Trauma Centre

The outcome of this inquiry will be critical in determining whether a large-scale recruitment scam compromised the functioning of one of Mumbai’s key trauma care centres. Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital plays a crucial role in managing emergency and accident cases across the western suburbs, making the integrity of its medical workforce essential.

If dozens of positions were indeed filled fraudulently, it raises alarming questions about patient safety and the possibility that individuals who were unqualified—or completely absent—were listed as treating doctors.

Health Activist Flags Pattern Across Multiple Civic Hospitals

A health activist claimed that a disturbing pattern is emerging across some civic hospitals. “Appointments are made at high salaries, then the doctors are asked not to report, and a cut is taken from their pay. Something similar happened at Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital, for which an inquiry has now been set up,” he said.

Also Watch:

He also alleged that biometric attendance systems were bypassed in favour of manual registers to facilitate such fraudulent payments.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/