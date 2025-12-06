Western Railway To Run 7 Special Trains Between Mumbai, Delhi, Bhiwani, Bilaspur & More Routes; Check Details

Western Railway announces 7 special long-distance trains including services to Delhi, Bhiwani, Bilaspur, Durgapura and Sarai Rohilla | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 06: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway will run seven special trains on special fare between Mumbai Central–New Delhi, Mumbai Central–Bhiwani, Mumbai Central–Shakur Basti, Bandra Terminus–Durgapura, Valsad–Bilaspur, Sabarmati–Delhi and Sabarmati–Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations.

1. Train No. 04001/04002 Mumbai Central–New Delhi Superfast Special [02 Trips]

Train No. 04001 Mumbai Central–New Delhi Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Sunday, 07th December, 2025 at 23:30 hrs and reach New Delhi at 20:50 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 04002 New Delhi–Mumbai Central Special will depart from New Delhi on 06th December, 2025 at 22:40 hrs and arrive Mumbai Central at 21:00 hrs, the next day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota and Mathura stations in both directions.

This train comprises First AC, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier coaches.

2. Train No. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central–Bhiwani Superfast (Bi-Weekly) Special [14 Trips]

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central–Bhiwani Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 hrs and will reach Bhiwani at 13:00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 09th December to 30th December, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09002 Bhiwani–Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Bhiwani every Wednesday and Saturday at 14:35 hrs and will arrive Mumbai Central at 16:30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 10th December to 31st December, 2025.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Gandhi Nagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Kosli and Charkhi Dadri stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

3. Train No. 09003/09004 Mumbai Central–Shakur Basti Superfast Special [04 Trips]

Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central–Shakur Basti Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Sunday, 07th December and Monday, 08th December, 2025 at 10:30 hrs and will reach Shakur Basti at 08:00 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09004 Shakur Basti–Mumbai Central Special will depart from Shakur Basti on Monday, 08th December and Tuesday, 09th December, 2025 at 10:15 hrs and will arrive Mumbai Central at 10:30 hrs, the next day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kosi Kalan and Delhi Safdarjung stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

4. Train No. 09730/09729 Bandra Terminus–Durgapura Superfast Special [02 Trips]

Train No. 09730 Bandra Terminus–Durgapura Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 08th December, 2025 at 10:00 hrs and will reach Durgapura at 05:30 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09729 Durgapura–Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Durgapura on Sunday, 07th December, 2025 at 12:25 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 07:00 hrs, the next day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Banasthali Niwai stations in both directions.

This train comprises First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

5. Train No. 08244/08243 Valsad–Bilaspur Special (Weekly) [08 Trips]

Train No. 08244 Valsad–Bilaspur Special will depart from Valsad every Friday at 16:50 hrs and reach Bilaspur at 13:50 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 19th December, 2025 to 09th January, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 08243 Bilaspur–Valsad Special will depart from Bilaspur every Thursday at 16:00 hrs and arrive Valsad at 13:50 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 18th December, 2025 to 08th January, 2026.

Enroute, this train will halt at Bhestan, Chalthan, Nandurbar, Amalner, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Dongargarh, Raj Nandgaon, Durg, Raipur and Bhatapara stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

6. Train No. 09497/09498 Sabarmati–Delhi Superfast Special [04 Trips]

Train No. 09497 Sabarmati–Delhi Special will depart from Sabarmati on Sunday, 07th December and Tuesday, 09th December, 2025 at 22:55 hrs and reach Delhi at 15:15 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09498 Delhi–Sabarmati Special will depart from Delhi on Monday, 08th December and Wednesday, 10th December, 2025 at 21:00 hrs and reach Sabarmati at 12:20 hrs, the next day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Marwar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon and Delhi Cantt. stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.

7. Train No. 04061 Sabarmati–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special [01 Trip]

Train No. 04061 Sabarmati–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special will depart from Sabarmati on Sunday, 07th December, 2025 at 05:30 hrs and will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 23:00 hrs, the same day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon and Delhi Cantt stations.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier coaches.

The booking for Train Nos. 04001, 09003, 09730, 09497 and 04061 is open and the booking for Train Nos. 09001 and 08244 opens from 07.12.2025 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

