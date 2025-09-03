Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe Underway

Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan | X (@DrSrinubabu)

Essex News: A tragic road accident occurred in the United Kingdom on Monday claimed the lives of two Indian students who were citizens of Hyderabad and left several others injured.

According to the local reports, the accident happened in Essex when a team of students was returning from Ganesh Visarjan celebrations. Their car hit another automobile carrying students on the A130 Dual Carriageway near the Rayleigh Spur roundabout. Nine students were injured in the crash.

Two Indian students died

The victims have been named as 23-year-old Chaitanya Tarre of Nadargul and 21-year-old Rishiteja Rapolu of Boduppal, both Hyderabad residents. Chaitanya, who had migrated to London only eight months ago to pursue a Master's after completing a BTech course, passed away at the spot. Rishiteja died in the hospital during treatment.

Five Students Injured

Five injured students were taken to the Royal London Hospital. Of them, Sai Goutham Ravulla (30) is under ventilation support, and Nuthan Thatikayala got partial paralysis. Others—Yuva Teja Reddy Gurram, Vamshi Golla, and Venkata Sumanth Pentyala- are receiving treatment.

its very sad to learn that two Telugu Students died in road accident and seven others injured in London. My deepest condolences with their families and pray for early recovery of those injured. We should not forget one thing that they have gone there for study. They should focus… pic.twitter.com/ue6Y7xuFXO — Dr Srinubabu Gedela (@DrSrinubabu) September 2, 2025

Accused Driver Arrested

The two drivers, who were driving the vehicles and were identified as Manohar Sabbani and Gopichand Batamekala, have been arrested by police in the UK. An investigation has been opened to determine why the two vehicles collided.

According to the Times Of India report, Essex police said in a statement, "We received a call about a collision involving two vehicles at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout shortly after 4.15 am. The drivers of the two vehicles have both been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They are currently in custody."

Parents Left Heartbroken

As per the NDTV reports, the news of the accident reached the victim's families in Hyderabad late on Monday evening. Chaitanya's parents, Ailayya and Mangamma, were first told that their son was in serious condition before they were informed of his death. The same fate befell Rishiteja's family in Boduppal when they received news of his death.

Both families have appealed to the central and state governments to speed up the procedure of repatriating the bodies so that the last rites can be carried out in Hyderabad.