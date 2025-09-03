Bihar Board Extends Class 10 Exam 2027 Registration Deadline To September 15

BSEB Class 10 Board Exam 2027: The registration deadline for the Class 10 board exams in 2027 has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The deadline for paying the registration fee is September 12, 2025, but students can now submit their applications until September 15, 2025.

The registration process for students who want to take the 2027 matric exam must be finished via the official website, biharboardonline.org.

A pre-filled declaration form will be created once the information has been entered online. The student, parent or guardian, and the school principal must all sign this form. To validate the application, the signed and confirmed form must then be posted to the BSEB portal.

BSEB Class 10 Board Exam 2027: Steps to registers

Applicants can finish the registration process by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.com, the BSEB's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Bihar Board Exam 2027 Secondary option.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form with all the necessary information.

Step 4: Carefully complete the application.

Step 5: Before September 12, 2025, pay the application or registration cost.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page after submitting the application.

Step 7: For future reference, print off a duplicate of the confirmation page.

To prevent last-minute problems, students are encouraged to finish the registration process well in advance of the deadline. For additional information and updates, they should go to BSEB's official website.