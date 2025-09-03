 Bihar Board Extends Class 10 Exam 2027 Registration Deadline To September 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Board Extends Class 10 Exam 2027 Registration Deadline To September 15

Bihar Board Extends Class 10 Exam 2027 Registration Deadline To September 15

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Class 10 board exam 2027 registration deadline to September 15, 2025. Students must complete the process on biharboardonline.org and submit the signed declaration form online.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

BSEB Class 10 Board Exam 2027: The registration deadline for the Class 10 board exams in 2027 has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The deadline for paying the registration fee is September 12, 2025, but students can now submit their applications until September 15, 2025.

The registration process for students who want to take the 2027 matric exam must be finished via the official website, biharboardonline.org.

A pre-filled declaration form will be created once the information has been entered online. The student, parent or guardian, and the school principal must all sign this form. To validate the application, the signed and confirmed form must then be posted to the BSEB portal.

BSEB Class 10 Board Exam 2027: Steps to registers

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Board Extends Class 10 Exam 2027 Registration Deadline To September 15
Bihar Board Extends Class 10 Exam 2027 Registration Deadline To September 15
Violent Brawl Broke Out Between Villagers In Baghpat Over Spilling Garbage, Several Injured, 8 Arrested; WATCH
Violent Brawl Broke Out Between Villagers In Baghpat Over Spilling Garbage, Several Injured, 8 Arrested; WATCH
20 Naxalites, Including Nine Women, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District Citing Disillusionment With Maoist Ideology
20 Naxalites, Including Nine Women, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District Citing Disillusionment With Maoist Ideology
'Conspiring Against The United States': President Donald Trump Slams China's Xi Jinping For Hosting Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un At Beijing Military Parade
'Conspiring Against The United States': President Donald Trump Slams China's Xi Jinping For Hosting Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un At Beijing Military Parade

Applicants can finish the registration process by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.com, the BSEB's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Bihar Board Exam 2027 Secondary option.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form with all the necessary information.

Step 4: Carefully complete the application.

Step 5: Before September 12, 2025, pay the application or registration cost.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page after submitting the application.

Step 7: For future reference, print off a duplicate of the confirmation page.

To prevent last-minute problems, students are encouraged to finish the registration process well in advance of the deadline. For additional information and updates, they should go to BSEB's official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Board Extends Class 10 Exam 2027 Registration Deadline To September 15

Bihar Board Extends Class 10 Exam 2027 Registration Deadline To September 15

AAI ATC Junior Executive Result 2025 OUT At aai.aero; Direct Link Here

AAI ATC Junior Executive Result 2025 OUT At aai.aero; Direct Link Here

School Bus Full Of Children Crosses Overflowing River In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Leaving...

School Bus Full Of Children Crosses Overflowing River In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Leaving...

Nutrition Education Drive Launched In Delhi Schools, Over 6,000 People To Benefit From Initiative

Nutrition Education Drive Launched In Delhi Schools, Over 6,000 People To Benefit From Initiative

Punjab Govt Extends Closure Of Schools & Colleges Till September 7 Amid Flood Crisis

Punjab Govt Extends Closure Of Schools & Colleges Till September 7 Amid Flood Crisis