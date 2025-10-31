UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration Ends Today At IIT Bombay; Apply By 11:55 PM At Official Portals

UCEED Registration 2026 | uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED & CEED 2026 Registration: Registration for the UCEED and CEED 2026 applications will end today, October 31, 2025, at IIT Bombay, with standard fees. The B.Des. and M.Des. application period began on October 1, 2025.

The UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 application forms may be found at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in and ceedapp.iitb.ac.in, respectively. Applicants should apply for the entrance exam after reading the most recent information pamphlet.

UCEED & CEED 2026 Registration: Important dates

UCEED 2026 Dates

Online Registration Start Date: October 01, 2025 at 5 PM

Online Registration End Date (Regular Fee): October 31, 2025 at 11:55 PM

Online Registration End Date (Late Fee Rs. 500): November 07, 2025 at 5 PM

Exam Date: January 18, 2026

CEED 2026 Dates

Online Registration Start Date: October 01, 2025 at 5 PM

Online Registration End Date (Regular Fee): October 31, 2025 at 11:55 PM

Online Registration End Date (Late Fee Rs. 500): November 07, 2025 at 5 PM

Exam Date: January 18, 2026

UCEED & CEED 2026 Registration: Steps to apply for UCEED 2026

Candidates must do the following actions in order to apply for UCEED 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official uceedapp.iitb.ac.in website.

Step 2: On the homepage, create a new account with personal data.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with your personal, educational, and contact details.

Step 4: Upload the required files.

Step 5: Make an online application fee payment.

Step 6: For later use, save the confirmation page to your computer.

Direct link to apply

UCEED & CEED 2026 Registration: How to register for CEED 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website, ceedapp.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Use your personal details on the webpage to create a new account.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with your personal, educational, and contact details.

Step 4: Upload the required files.

Step 5: Pay the online application fee.

Step 6: For later use, save the confirmation page to your computer.

Direct link to apply

UCEED & CEED 2026 Registration: Participating institute

UCEED Participating Institutes

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ)

CEED Participating Institutes

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information.