RITES Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 600 Positions Ends Soon; Check Pay Scale & Other Details Here

RITES Recruitment 2025 | rites.com

RITES Recruitment 2025: RITES Limited will end the online application process for the Senior Technical Assistant vacancies soon. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, rites.com, to fill 600 available positions in the organisation.

RITES Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The registration window started on October 14 and will remain open until November 12, 2025, while the written examination is scheduled for November 23, 2025.

RITES Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RITES at rites.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ tab, on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, under the careers section, click on the ‘Online Registration’ link.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form and then login.

Step 5: Now, click on the vacancy number and fill out the application form with accurate information and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

RITES Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is ₹300 plus taxes for General and OBC category candidates, and ₹100 plus taxes for applicants belonging to EWS, SC, ST, and PwBD categories. The payment must be made online.

Read the official notice here

RITES Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

For all disciplines, the post of Senior Technical Assistant offers a basic pay of ₹16,338 per month, with a gross monthly CTC of ₹29,735 and an approximate annual CTC of ₹3,56,819. The remuneration figures are indicative, and the final salary may vary based on the place of posting and other terms and conditions of appointment.

RITES Recruitment 2025: Venue of the written test

The written test will be conducted across multiple locations, including Delhi/Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bhilai, Chennai, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Patna, and Lucknow.