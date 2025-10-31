Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Begins Today; Check Full Schedule Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 | Official Notification

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has issued the official schedule for NEET PG 2025 Round 1 counselling for admission to MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma courses across government, aided, private, and minority medical colleges in the state. The registration process is now live on at mahacet.org and will continue till November 7, 2025 (11:59 PM).

Registration and Document Upload Window Open

Candidates who are found eligible for the NEET PG 2025 can register, make the non-refundable fee payment of ₹3,000, and upload the Scanned Original Documents before November 7. The data submitted by candidates will be utilised for the preparation of the Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 State Provisional Merit List.

Publication of Seat Matrix and Merit List

The seat matrix for CAP Round 1 will be released on November 10, 2025, along with provisional merit lists, including General, In-Service, NRI, PWD, and Orphan. The choice-filling window for Round 1 will remain open from November 11 to November 13, 2025, until 11:59 PM.

Allotment and College Reporting

The first list through CAP Round I will be declared on November 15, 2025. Candidates selected under this list should report to the allotted colleges for confirmation of admission, verification of documents, payment of fees, and submission of status retention from November 16th to 20th, 2025 (up to 5:30 PM).

Key Instructions for Candidates

-Only those who pay their registration fee successfully and upload the documents will be considered for admission.

-PWD candidates must have valid certificates from designated medical boards.

-EWS certificates should be in state format — central format certificates are not accepted.

-Recently, the Government has granted a six-month extension to candidates coming under the reserved categories, regarding the submission of the Caste Validity Certificate.

-Candidates under the NRI category need to register on the Foreign Candidate Registration Portal before November 6, 2025, for consideration in the 15% Institute Quota.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: Round 1 Counselling Schedule

-Information Brochure Release: October 31, 2025

-Online Registration for NEET PG 2025 (MD/MS/Diploma): From October 31 to November 7, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

-Payment of Fees & Security Deposit: ₹3,000 (Non-refundable) registration fee and applicable security deposit

-Payment window: October 31 to November 7, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

-Uploading of Required Documents:

Upload scanned original documents in PDF format after successful payment

Last date: November 7, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

-Seat Matrix for CAP Round 1: To be published on November 10, 2025

-General List of Registered Candidates (Including In-service, NRI, PWD, Orphan): November 10, 2025

-Common Provisional State Merit List & In-service Merit List: November 10, 2025

-Online Preference/Choice Filling (CAP Round 1): November 11 to 13, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

-Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round 1): November 15, 2025

-Physical Reporting & Fee Submission at Allotted College: November 16 to 20, 2025 (till 5:30 PM)

Candidates must carry original documents and pay fees via DD/Cheque/Online mode