 Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3: Selection List Released For 29,165 MBBS, BDS Seats; Admission Deadline On November 4
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3: The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the provisional CAP Round 3 selection list for NEET UG 2025. Candidates must report to their allotted colleges and complete admission formalities by November 4, 2025.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3 | Official Website

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has issued the provisional CAP Round 3 selection list for MBBS and BDS courses under the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025. It has listed a total of 29,165 candidates with the status of seat allotment. The complete list is available on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

According to the notification, candidates who are allotted seats in this round must report to their colleges for admission and complete the admission formalities by November 4, 2025, up to 5:30 PM. The same deadline is set for those who want to submit their status retention form at the college.

Verification of Documents and Submission Required

The CET Cell made it clear that this is a provisional selection, based on the details furnished by candidates in their respective application forms. The final admission will be confirmed only after verification of original documents as per the NEET (UG) 2025 brochure. The candidates should produce all the required documents and pay the admission fees within the stipulated time; otherwise, the seat allotment will stand cancelled.

The seat allocation is done only in the institutes permitted or approved by MCI/NMC/DCI and affiliated with MUHS, Nashik. The list is prepared as a PDF and includes all details such as the serial number of candidates, NEET roll no., CET form no., category, gender, college code, and quota details.

article-image

CET Cell Tightened Scrutiny After Fake Document Row

The CET Cell published the revised Round 3 merit list on October 28, 2025, after completion of the choice-filling process that ended on the same day. This comes after the notice to 152 candidates on October 14 for uploading fake or invalid documents in earlier rounds. Some of them had even secured seats under All India Quota with forged papers showing eligibility under the state quota.

Following the controversy, stricter document verification policies were implemented to preserve the transparency and integrity of the admission process.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3 Direct Link

