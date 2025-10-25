 Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Begins Today; Check Important Instructions & Revised Dates
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling has started after delays due to forged documents and the addition of new MBBS seats. Eligible candidates must register, submit fresh preferences, and complete document verification as per the revised schedule.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Notification

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has commenced Round 3 registration for NEET UG Counselling 2025 after a delay caused by the detection of forged documents and the addition of new MBBS seats approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Candidates who did not report or surrender their seats in CAP Round 2 can opt for this round. The link for registration and the updated counselling schedule for MBBS and BDS admissions are now active on the official portal at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

Updated CAP Round 3 Schedule

The Maharashtra CET Cell has again revised the CAP Round 3 schedule based on the updates received from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), New Delhi. The important dates are:

-Online registration, session apply, and fee: 25 October 2025, up to 11:59 PM

-Publishing of updated combined merit list: 27 October 2025

-Online editing/filling of preferences: 27–28 October 2025, till 11:59 PM

-Declaration of CAP Round 3 selection list: 30 October 2025

-Joining with original documents and payment of fee: 31 October – 4 November 2025, till 5:30 PM

Important Instructions for Candidates

Already registered candidates do not need to register again. Candidates who cancelled or failed to join CAP Round 2 must unlock and re-submit their application with payment. All prior CAP Round 2 preferences are void; new preferences must be submitted. Candidates who previously submitted CAP Round 3 choices can modify preferences under the new schedule.

Registration, payment, and uploading of original documents within the required timeline. Allotted candidates in AIQ Round 3 will not be considered for CAP Round 3. Joining the allotted seat in CAP Round 3 is required; failure to join may disqualify one from further AIQ rounds.

Seat availability could go up with AIQ cancellations, as per the notification, allowing candidates to have a greater choice during preference filling.

The CET Cell has asked the candidates to go through the counseling process with great care and fulfill all instructions to prevent disqualification.

