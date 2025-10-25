MP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Begins; DME Issues Special Instructions For In-Service Candidates

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 | Image: Canva

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has started the round 1 registration for MP NEET PG Counselling 2025. Applicants who have passed the NEET PG 2025 entrance test can now register for admission into MD and MS postgraduate medical programmes available in state-run, autonomous, and private medical colleges in the state.

Registration Opens, Complete Schedule To Follow

Although the full counselling timetable is not yet out, officials have urged all shortlisted candidates to register at the earliest. Registration commenced on October 24, 2025.

Special Instructions for In-Service Candidates

In-service doctors have been especially directed to get registered under the "Open Category" first. Once the cut-off date for registration comes to an end, the system will revise its category to in-service according to the official list. Candidates will be provided with revised registration slips on their registered mobile numbers and can then download the modified slip through the candidate login.

What Happens After Registration

After registration, candidates are required to log in to the counselling portal. Enter the preference of choices for the course and college in priority order.

The seat allotment outcome of Round 1 will be announced on the basis of filled choices and merit rank. Candidates who are allotted seats are required to report to the concerned medical colleges for verification of documents and subsequent admission formalities within the given time frame.

Read Also NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Declared; Candidates Begin Reporting To Institutes Today

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details

Step 4: Register themselves and fill out the application form

Note: Download the MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.