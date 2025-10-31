RRB JE 2025 Recruitment Begins For 2,570 Posts At rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Details Here

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 | Canva

RRB JE 2025 Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened online registration for the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 recruitment today, October 31, 2025.

The RRB's official website, https://rrbcdg.gov.in/, will host the online application process until November 30, 2025. It is recommended that candidates submit their applications prior to the deadline.

Read the official notification here

RRB JE 2025 Recruitment: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: Around 2,570 posts across Indian Railways

Posts Included:

Junior Engineer (JE)

Depot Material Superintendent (DMS)

Chemical Supervisor

Metallurgical Assistant

RRB JE 2025 Recruitment: Important dates

Notification Release Date: October 28, 2025

Online Application Start Date: October 31, 2025

Last Date to Submit Application: November 30, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)

Last Date for Online Fee Payment (Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/UPI): December 2, 2025

Application Form Correction Window: December 3–12, 2025

Scribe Details Submission (for eligible candidates): December 13–17, 2025

RRB JE CBT Exam Date: To Be Announced

RRB JE 2025 Recruitment: Application fees

Candidates must pay the prescribed application fee according to their category to complete the online application process.

The fee payment can be made only through online mode (Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card, or UPI).

The category-wise application fees are as follows:

- Unreserved (UR) Category: ₹500

- SC / ST / Minorities / EWS Category: ₹250

- Ex-Servicemen / PwBDs / Female / Transgender Candidates: ₹250

Candidates are advised to retain the payment receipt for future reference.

RRB JE 2025 Recruitment: Required documents

Active Mobile Number:

Must be valid and verified through OTP for registration and official communication.

Active Email ID:

A working email address verified via OTP for all updates and notifications.

Scanned Signature:

Candidate’s running handwriting signature on white paper.

SC/ST Certificate (if applicable):

-File Size: Up to 400 KB

- Format: PDF

10th / Matriculation Certificate:

Required to confirm name, date of birth, and educational qualification details.

Applicants should not upload an old or pre-scanned photograph.

A live photo must be captured using a webcam or mobile phone’s front (selfie) camera during the application process.

Candidates must follow the prescribed file size and dimensions carefully.

RRB JE 2025 Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates who are interested in and qualified for the RRB JE Recruitment 2025 can easily finish their online application procedure by following the instructions below.

Step 1: Go to rrbapply.gov.in, the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select "Click here to apply for RRB JE (CEN 05/2025)."

Step 3: Select "Create an Account" after checking "Apply."

Step 4: Create a safe password using a combination of capital and lowercase letters, digits, and special characters, and provide basic information including contact details, personal information, and Aadhaar verification.

Step 5: Enter your password, email address, and registered mobile number to log in.

Step 6: Select the desired position and zone after deciding on the RRB area.

Step 7: Carefully enter all necessary information, including personal details and educational credentials.

Step 8: In the format and size specified, upload the scanned photo, signature, and SC/ST certificate (if applicable).

Step 9: Click "Final Submission" after reviewing all the information in the preview box to make sure everything is proper.

Step 10: Pay the application cost online using Net Banking, a debit or credit card, or UPI after filling out the form. For future use, download and print the confirmation page.

RRB JE 2025 Recruitment: Selection process

The First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-1), the Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-2), and the Document Verification (DV) round for shortlisted candidates are the three phases of the recruiting process.