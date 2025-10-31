GPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 44 Assistant Professor Ends Soon; Check Age Limit Here

GPSC Recruitment 2025 | Canva

GPSC Recruitment 2025: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) will close the registration window for the recruitment of Assistant Professor General Medicine and Assistant Professor General Surgery soon. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of GPSC at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 44 Assistant Professor openings. The 7th Pay Commission states that the Level-11 pay scale for the position is ₹68,900. The breakup of the posts is:

Assistant Professor General Medicine: 23

Assistant Professor General Surgery: 21

GPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

In addition to any applicable postal or internet service fees, applicants in the General (Unreserved) category must pay an application cost of ₹100. However, the application cost is waived for applicants from reserved categories, Gujarat State's Economically Weaker Section (EWS), ex-servicemen, and people with disabilities (PwD). It is crucial to remember that applicants from other states who fall under the reserved category must pay the price.

GPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form for these posts, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GPSC at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Online Application — Apply link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to submit the application form for GPSC recruitment

Read the official notification for Assistant Professor General Medicine here

Click here for the Assistant Professor General Surgery notification

GPSC Recruitment 2025: Age limit

As of the online application deadline, applicants must not be older than forty-three. According to government regulations, qualified categories will be exempt from the upper age limit.