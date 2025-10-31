AISSEE 2025: Registration Date Extended Till November 9; Details Here

AISSEE Registration 2025 | Canva

AISSEE Registration 2025: The registration date for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 has been extended to November 9, 2025. Candidates can submit their form on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. As per the official notice, the registration procedure, which was originally planned to finish on October 30, 2025, has been delayed. Now, the deadline for fee submission is November 10.

Read the official notice here

AISSEE 2025: Revised dates

1. Last date to apply: November 9, 2025

2. Last date to make payment: November 10, 2025

3. Correction window date: November 1 to 14, 2025

4. Exam dates: January 18, 2025

AISSEE Registration 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates need to register themselves with accurate information.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as name, date of birth, home address, contact information, and a valid email address.

Step 4: After this, select the class applicants wish to take admission for, either class 6 or class 9.

Step 5: Next, upload the necessary documents (including photograph and signature), make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for AISSEE 2026

AISSEE Registration 2025: Application fees

The application fee for AISSEE varies by category. Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay Rs 850, while those from the SC and ST categories need to pay Rs 700. The fees can be paid through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

AISSEE Correction window 2025: Editable and Non-editable areas

As per the official notice, candidates will not be allowed to modify certain personal details, including their name, mobile number, email ID, permanent and present address, parents' names, date of birth, and gender. However, they will be permitted to edit all other fields, such as category and sub-category, class applied for, medium, photograph, signature, and relevant certificates, like category, date of birth, and studentship certificates.

Additionally, candidates will also be allowed to change their examination city preferences, but only within the same State/UT for all four choices of exam centres.