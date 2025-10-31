TGBIE TS IPE 1st & 2nd Year Exam Datesheet 2026 Out; Check Full Timetable Here

TGBIE TS IPE 1st & 2nd Year Exam Datesheet 2026 | Canva

TGBIE TS IPE 1st & 2nd Year Exam Datesheet 2026: The Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) schedule for the first and second years. Those who have registered for these exams can view the official schedule on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TGBIE TS IPE 1st & 2nd Year Exam Datesheet 2026

According to the official timetable, the TGBIE will hold the TS Inter Exams 2026 (theoretical) for both first and second-year students from February 25 to March 18, 2026. The exams will take place in the morning session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon).

TS IPE 1st Year Theory Exam Full Schedule 2026

1. Wednesday, February 25, 2026: 2nd Language Paper-I

2. Friday, February 27, 2026: English Paper-I

3. Monday, March 2, 2026: Mathematics IA, Botany I, Political Science I

4. Thursday, March 5, 2026: Mathematics IB, Zoology I, History I

5. Monday, March 9, 2026: Physics I, Economics I

6. Thursday, March 12, 2026: Chemistry I, Commerce I

7. Saturday, March 14, 2026: Public Administration I, Bridge Course (For IPE Vocational Students)

8. Tuesday, March 17, 2026: Modern Language I, Geography I

TS IPE 2nd Year Theory Exam Full Timetable 2026

1. Thursday, February 26, 2026: 2nd Language Paper-II

2. Saturday, February 28, 2026: English Paper-II

3. Tuesday, March 3, 2026: Mathematics IIA, Botany II, Political Science II

4. Friday, March 6, 2026: Mathematics IIB, Zoology II, History II

5. Tuesday, March 10, 2026: Physics II, Economics II

6. Friday, March 13, 2026: Chemistry II, Commerce II

7. March 16, 2026 (Monday): Public Administration II, Bridge Course (For IPE Vocational Students)

8. Wednesday, March 18, 2026: Modern Language II, Geography II

Additionally, the Ethics and Human Values examination will take place on January 23, 2026 (Friday) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by the Environmental Education exam on January 24, 2026 (Saturday), also from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

TS Inter 2026: Practical Exam Dates

The practical examinations will be conducted from February 2 to February 21, 2026, in two daily sessions — 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The English Practical Exam for 1st-year students is scheduled for January 21, 2026 (Wednesday), while 2nd-year students will appear on January 22, 2026 (Thursday).

Note: If the practical tests clash with JEE Main 2026, the authorities will make alternative arrangements for affected applicants.