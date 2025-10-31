NTA Swayam July 2025: Registration Date Extended; Check Revised Schedule Here

NTA Swayam July Registration 2025 | exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

NTA Swayam July Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 semester exams. As per the revised timetable, those interested can now submit their applications till November 2, 2025, via the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

NTA Swayam July Registration 2025: Revised schedule

The application schedule has been revised. The online submission of the application form, which was earlier open from 08 October 2025 to 30 October 2025, has now been extended till 02 November 2025. Similarly, the last date for the successful final transaction of the fee has been extended from 31 October 2025 to 03 November 2025 (upto 11:50 PM).

The correction period has now been shifted from 01 November 2025 to 03 November 2025, 04 November 2025 and 06 November 2025 (upto 11:50 PM). Applicants are advised to make use of the extended dates to complete their forms and verify their details carefully.

Note: When the correction window becomes available, applicants can make changes to the information they entered into their application forms online.

Read the official notice here

NTA Swayam July Registration 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to enter the registration details and then login to the account.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

NTA Swayam July 2025 exams details

NTA Swayam July 2025 exams for 648 courses will be conducted in two shifts on December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025. The morning shift will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by the afternoon shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

What is the SWAYAM?

SWAYAM is a program launched by the Government of India to conduct online certification courses on a range of disciplines, with tests conducted every semester in either computer-based or hybrid mode, i.e., CBT and pen-paper method.