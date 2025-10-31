Lucknow University: Samarth Portal Data Upload Window Closes Today; Details Here

Lucknow University Samarth Portal |

Lucknow University Samarth Portal: Lucknow University will end the Samarth portal for data uploads on October 31, 2025. Those who wish to submit data can find the login URL on Lucknow University's official website, lkouniv.samarth.edu.in.

The official notice states that it is advised that, as per the earlier instructions, the data of students accepted in the first semester in the university's associated institutions has been required to be updated by LURN in the college login available on the Samarth portal by October 27, 2025. In light of the foregoing, several colleges have requested that the date be prolonged; therefore, in the interest of the students, the said period is extended until October 31, 2025.

Lucknow University Samarth Portal: How to upload the data?

Aspirants can upload the essential data using the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the login link and then enter the login details.

Step 3: Once done, upload the first semester data and then submit.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to upload data in Samarth Portal

Lucknow University Even Semester Results 2025

Lucknow University (LU) recently announced the even semester results of various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, and other exams on the official website at lkouniv.ac.in. To check the result, applicants need to enter the information such as course name, semester, exam type, subject name, roll number, and date of birth.

About Lucknow University

Lucknow University is a public state university in Uttar Pradesh, India, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, known for its rich heritage, research, and academic excellence. Established in 1920, it also fosters cultural activities, innovation, and holistic student development.