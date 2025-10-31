BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 8

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key | Official Website

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key: The Bihar Public Service Commission has issued the provisional answer key for BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on September 13, 2025, can now download their answer key and OMR sheet from their dashboard at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

The candidates can raise objections, if any, related to the answer key or OMR sheet on or before November 8, 2025, by sending an email to the examcontroller-bpsc@gov.in. The commission also clarified that no complaints will be entertained after the due date.

The recruitment drive is for key administrative posts such as Sub-Divisional Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Commandant, Registrar, Assistant Director, and other allied services.

Candidates unable to download their OMR sheet by November 8 will not be provided copies later, BPSC has said.

The result for BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 may be declared very soon after the closing of the Objection window. There were a total of 150 objective-type questions in the Preliminary Examination, with a negative marking system applicable.

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: The BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, candidates can check the respective sets, question number and answers

Note: Download the BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key and save it for future reference.

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Direct Link