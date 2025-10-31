 BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 8

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 8

BPSC has released the provisional answer key for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download their OMR sheets and raise objections till November 8, 2025, before the final result is announced.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key | Official Website

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key: The Bihar Public Service Commission has issued the provisional answer key for BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on September 13, 2025, can now download their answer key and OMR sheet from their dashboard at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

The candidates can raise objections, if any, related to the answer key or OMR sheet on or before November 8, 2025, by sending an email to the examcontroller-bpsc@gov.in. The commission also clarified that no complaints will be entertained after the due date.

The recruitment drive is for key administrative posts such as Sub-Divisional Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Commandant, Registrar, Assistant Director, and other allied services.

Candidates unable to download their OMR sheet by November 8 will not be provided copies later, BPSC has said.

FPJ Shorts
UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration Ends Today At IIT Bombay; Apply By 11:55 PM At Official Portals
UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration Ends Today At IIT Bombay; Apply By 11:55 PM At Official Portals
Hilarious Moment! Suryakumar Yadav's 'Aarti' Gesture After Losing Toss Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video
Hilarious Moment! Suryakumar Yadav's 'Aarti' Gesture After Losing Toss Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video
Kerala Lottery Result: October 31, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 25 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 31, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 25 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
India Prepares For Record Celebration Season, 46 Lakh Marriages To Boost Economy, Markets & Consumer Spending Expected To Soar
India Prepares For Record Celebration Season, 46 Lakh Marriages To Boost Economy, Markets & Consumer Spending Expected To Soar

The result for BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 may be declared very soon after the closing of the Objection window. There were a total of 150 objective-type questions in the Preliminary Examination, with a negative marking system applicable.

Read Also
‘Peace Of Mind Over Paycheck’: Viral Post Comparing Government Jobs And Corporate Life Sparks...
article-image

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: The BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, candidates can check the respective sets, question number and answers

Note: Download the BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key and save it for future reference.

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 8

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Final Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 8

UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration Ends Today At IIT Bombay; Apply By 11:55 PM At Official Portals

UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration Ends Today At IIT Bombay; Apply By 11:55 PM At Official Portals

‘Peace Of Mind Over Paycheck’: Viral Post Comparing Government Jobs And Corporate Life Sparks...

‘Peace Of Mind Over Paycheck’: Viral Post Comparing Government Jobs And Corporate Life Sparks...

West Bengal WBCHSE HS Class 12 Semester 3 Result 2026 Out: 93.72% Students Pass; South 24 Parganas...

West Bengal WBCHSE HS Class 12 Semester 3 Result 2026 Out: 93.72% Students Pass; South 24 Parganas...

NTA Swayam July 2025: Registration Date Extended; Check Revised Schedule Here

NTA Swayam July 2025: Registration Date Extended; Check Revised Schedule Here