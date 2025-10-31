SEBI Grade A 2025 Recruitment Begins For 110 Assistant Manager Posts At sebi.gov.in; Check Fees, Documents & Exam Dates

SEBI Grade A 2025: As of October 30, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is taking applications for 110 Assistant Manager (Grade A) positions. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply at sebi.gov.in. November 28 is the deadline for submitting the application. Before applying for the exam, candidates are recommended to read the official SEBI Grade A Notification.
The SEBI Grade A Phase 1 exam will take place on January 10, 2026, and Phase 2 on February 26, according to the official announcement.
SEBI Grade A 2025: Important dates
Notification Release Date: October 30, 2025
Online Application Starts: October 30, 2025
Last Date to Apply / Registration Ends: November 28, 2025
Last Date to Print Application: December 13, 2025
Phase 1 Exam Date: January 10, 2026
Phase 2 Exam Date: February 21, 2026
SEBI Grade A 2025: Application fees
For UR / OBC / EWS Category:
Application Fee: ₹1,000
GST (18%): ₹180
Total Payable Fee: ₹1,180
For SC / ST / PwBD Category:
Application Fee: ₹100
GST (18%): ₹18
Total Payable Fee: ₹118
Note: The application fee must be paid online for successful submission of the SEBI Grade A 2025 form.
SEBI Grade A 2025: Documents required
Photograph:
Recent passport-size colour photo (4.5 cm × 3.5 cm)
Plain or light background, clear face, no shadows or red-eye
File Size: 20–50 KB
Format: JPG/JPEG
Signature:
Signature on white paper with black ink
File Size: 10–20 KB
Format: JPG/JPEG
Left Thumb Impression:
Impression on white paper with black or blue ink
File Size: 20–50 KB
Format: JPG/JPEG
Handwritten Declaration:
Text written in English on white paper with black ink
Must contain the prescribed declaration text as per official notification
File Size: 50–100 KB
Format: JPG/JPEG
SEBI Grade A 2025: Steps to register
Step 1: Go to sebi.gov.in, the official website.
Step 2: Select "Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025" after clicking on the "Careers" section.
Step 3: Carefully review the official notification to verify eligibility and pertinent information.
Step 4: Select "Apply Online."
Step 5: Fill out the registration form with your name, email address, and mobile number.
Step 6: Enter the password and created registration number to log in.
Step 7: Complete the application and attach scanned copies of your documents in the required format.
Step 8: Use a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI to pay the application cost online.
Step 9: After carefully reviewing every detail, select "Final Submit."
Step 10: For future use, download and print the application confirmation page.
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.