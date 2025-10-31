SEBI Grade A 2025 Recruitment Begins For 110 Assistant Manager Posts At sebi.gov.in; Check Fees, Documents & Exam Dates

SEBI Grade A 2025: As of October 30, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is taking applications for 110 Assistant Manager (Grade A) positions. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply at sebi.gov.in. November 28 is the deadline for submitting the application. Before applying for the exam, candidates are recommended to read the official SEBI Grade A Notification.

The SEBI Grade A Phase 1 exam will take place on January 10, 2026, and Phase 2 on February 26, according to the official announcement.

SEBI Grade A 2025: Important dates

Notification Release Date: October 30, 2025

Online Application Starts: October 30, 2025

Last Date to Apply / Registration Ends: November 28, 2025

Last Date to Print Application: December 13, 2025

Phase 1 Exam Date: January 10, 2026

Phase 2 Exam Date: February 21, 2026

SEBI Grade A 2025: Application fees

For UR / OBC / EWS Category:

Application Fee: ₹1,000

GST (18%): ₹180

Total Payable Fee: ₹1,180

For SC / ST / PwBD Category:

Application Fee: ₹100

GST (18%): ₹18

Total Payable Fee: ₹118

Note: The application fee must be paid online for successful submission of the SEBI Grade A 2025 form.

SEBI Grade A 2025: Documents required

Photograph:

Recent passport-size colour photo (4.5 cm × 3.5 cm)

Plain or light background, clear face, no shadows or red-eye

File Size: 20–50 KB

Format: JPG/JPEG

Signature:

Signature on white paper with black ink

File Size: 10–20 KB

Format: JPG/JPEG

Left Thumb Impression:

Impression on white paper with black or blue ink

File Size: 20–50 KB

Format: JPG/JPEG

Handwritten Declaration:

Text written in English on white paper with black ink

Must contain the prescribed declaration text as per official notification

File Size: 50–100 KB

Format: JPG/JPEG

SEBI Grade A 2025: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to sebi.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select "Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025" after clicking on the "Careers" section.

Step 3: Carefully review the official notification to verify eligibility and pertinent information.

Step 4: Select "Apply Online."

Step 5: Fill out the registration form with your name, email address, and mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the password and created registration number to log in.

Step 7: Complete the application and attach scanned copies of your documents in the required format.

Step 8: Use a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI to pay the application cost online.

Step 9: After carefully reviewing every detail, select "Final Submit."

Step 10: For future use, download and print the application confirmation page.

