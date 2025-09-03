AAI ATC Junior Executive Result 2025 OUT At aai.aero; Direct Link Here

Canva

AAI ATC Junior Executive Result 2025: The Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) Result 2025 has been released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). On the official website, www.aai.aero, candidates who took the Computer Based Test (CBT) on July 14, 2025, can now view their results.

Under AAI ATC 2025, 309 Junior Executive (ATC) positions are up for grabs. The roll numbers of the candidates who advanced to the next round of selection are listed in the result, which is available in PDF format.

AAI ATC Junior Executive Result 2025: Steps to check the result

To download the results from the official AAI website, candidates can do the following actions:

Step 1: Go to www.aai.aero, the official website

Step 2: Navigate to the section on careers or recruitment.

Step 3: Select the AAI ATC Result 2025 link.

Step 4: A PDF of the outcome will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Verify your roll number and save the PDF for later.

AAI ATC Junior Executive Result 2025: What's next?

Candidates will advance to the next round of the hiring process if their roll numbers are listed in the results list. A voice test and document verification are typically part of the following step. It is recommended that eligible applicants have their paperwork on hand and frequently visit the official website for updates.