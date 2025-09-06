 BPSC Issues 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025; Get Direct Link Here
The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can log in to their accounts, download the hall ticket, and ensure the roll number and barcode are clearly visible. The prelims exam will be held on September 13, 2025, with 150 objective questions and 1/3 negative marking.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025 | Image: Canva

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has enabled the download link for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Admit Card. The admit card for the registered candidates is available on bpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsconline.bihar.gov.in, and centre details and codes will become available on September 11.

The prelims, being held on September 13, 2025, will have 150 objective-type questions to be attempted in two hours. For each wrong answer, there is a penalty of 1/3rd mark, so accuracy is important.

Candidates are instructed to take at least two printouts of their e-Admit Card with clear Roll Number and Bar Code. One such signed copy should be submitted to the invigilator at the exam center.

After the fresh update, the overall vacancies in the 71st CCE have risen to 1,298 as the Commission introduced 34 new posts.

To access the admit card, the candidates must log in to the portal of the Commission, go to "My Account", open the concerned advertisement, and click on "View/Download Admit Card." District allotment and exam centre information will be visible in the downloaded document.

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Step-by-Step Download

Step 1: Visit bpsconline.bihar.gov.in and click Candidate Login.

Step 2: Fill in your Username/Email, Password, and Captcha, and Sign In.

Step 3: Open My Account, then choose the 71st CCE advertisement.

Step 4: Click View/Download Admit Card and download the PDF.

Step 5: Open the file and check Name, Roll No., Barcode, Exam Date/Shift.

Step 6: Print 2 copies, take one spare to the exam centre.

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

