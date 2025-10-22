 Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks Outrage; Police Step In
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationViral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks Outrage; Police Step In

Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks Outrage; Police Step In

IIT Guwahati students from Barak and Umiam hostels turned Diwali into a “Rocket and Patakha Battle,” sparking a viral video, social media buzz, and police intervention on campus.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels | X

Viral Video: A viral video purportedly by IIT Guwahati has captured the imagination of people worldwide, presenting students involved in what is now being called the "Rocket and Patakha War" on Diwali night. The event took place between Barak and Umiam hostel students, who made the festive evening into a fireworks fight on campus.

In the video that has gone viral now, students are seen shooting rockets and firing patakhas at each other from hostel buildings across, covering the campus sky in a dangerous "firecracker war." What began as a fun Diwali celebration soon turned into pandemonium, with police having to intervene to rein in the situation. The loudness of the crackers and the proximity of the hostels meant that the action resembled a firework battlefield and not a celebration.

Read Also
NEET SS 2025: Exam Schedule Revised Again; Check Details Here
article-image

Social media commenter positing that the students were "testing how rockets and missiles are operated" or "practising physics and geometry" in the real world. Although most laughed it off, some denounced the outrageous act, citing the grave danger posed by the out-of-control firecracker battle.

The police arrived at the scene to avoid any damage or injury. No casualties were reported, but the incident has led to a larger debate on campus discipline and a responsible celebration of festivals on college campuses.

FPJ Shorts
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Delights Rawalpindi Crowd With Playful Antics During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match; Video
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous Revelation
Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea
Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea
Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks Outrage; Police Step In
Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks Outrage; Police Step In

The Barak vs Umiam Rocket and Patakha Battle has now turned into the latest trending topic on all social media platforms, eliciting mixed responses — ranging from laughter to dismay — about how a prestigious academic campus momentarily became a festive battleground. The authorities have not made an official statement on the incident yet.

Netizens reactions

The moment the video went viral, social media users rushed to the comments to share their views. One user commented, "That damn rocket entered my room." Another user said, "SAB should organise this officially!" A third user commented, "Back in our days Manas vs Dihing patakha fight was a legendary one. Hope the tradition is still alive." "enjoying their phase of life I know this is wrong but," a user said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks...

Viral Video: IIT Guwahati’s ‘Rocket And Patakha Battle’ Between Barak & Umiam Hostels Sparks...

NEET SS 2025: Exam Schedule Revised Again; Check Details Here

NEET SS 2025: Exam Schedule Revised Again; Check Details Here

Amid US Higher Education Developments, India Plans To Attract Indian-Origin Researchers Settled...

Amid US Higher Education Developments, India Plans To Attract Indian-Origin Researchers Settled...

India Trains 1,480 AI Apprentices Under NAPS-2 As Part Of SOAR Initiative

India Trains 1,480 AI Apprentices Under NAPS-2 As Part Of SOAR Initiative

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains