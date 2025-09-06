 IIT Roorkee Convocation 2025: 2,614 Graduates Receive Degrees, Women’s Representation Rises To 23%
IIT Roorkee Convocation 2025: 2,614 Graduates Receive Degrees, Women's Representation Rises To 23%

IIT Roorkee awarded 2,614 degrees at its 2025 convocation, including 1,267 undergraduates, 847 postgraduates, and 500 PhDs. Women’s participation rose to 23%, while top honours went to Vansh Saini (President’s Gold) and other outstanding students.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
IIT Roorkee Convocation 2025 | Image: X/@iitroorkee

IIT Roorkee Convocation 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee hosted its 2025 Convocation on September 5, awarding 2,614 degrees across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh graced the ceremony as the chief guest, alongside Chairperson Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy and Director Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant.

This year’s graduating class included 1,267 undergraduate, 847 postgraduate, and 500 doctoral degree holders. Notably, 602 degrees went to female students, reflecting 23% representation, a steady rise from 146 women graduates in 2024 and just 57 in 2023, underscoring the institute’s growing emphasis on gender inclusion in research and academics.

Top honours included the President’s Gold Medal to Vansh Saini, Director’s Gold Medal to Hardik Sahni, President of India Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma’s Gold Medal to Shreya Mittal, Institute Silver Medal to Balaga Pavan Sai, and Institute Bronze Medal to Anvadya Khare.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To Assistant Teachers In Govt...
In a tweet, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh remarked, "Founded in 1847, as Asia's first Engineering College, earlier known as the Roorkee Engineering College and then as the University of Roorkee, IIT Roorkee stands as a unique and consistent role model that combines academics, research, innovation and societal engagement. Even in the NIF rating released yesterday, the institution ranked no. 6 in the country."

"With the advantage of it's versatile academics and geographical location, the institution can contemplate taking up Himalayan studies ranging from Disaster management to Aromatic economy. Given the current scenario globally, what is called for is PPP models with early Industry linkage and #Startup mindset. Particularly at a time when India’s Growth Story lies beyond metros: nearly 50% of Startups emerging from smaller towns," he added.

