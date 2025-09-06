Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To Assistant Teachers In Govt Ashram System Schools | ANI

(Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday distributed appointment letters to the candidates selected for the posts of Assistant Teacher in Government Ashram System Schools run under the Tribal Welfare Department.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various departmental construction projects.

Earlier on September 4, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved Rs 2.66 crore for the construction of a vehicle parking in Ghansali market of Tehri Garhwal district.

Under the state scheme, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 4.49 crore for road construction work, including hot mix interlocking tiles and drain construction in internal routes of Turner Road, Post Office Road and Mohbbewala in the Dharmpur assembly constituency of Dehradun district.

#WATCH | Dehradun | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributes appointment letters to the candidates selected for the posts of Assistant Teacher in Government Ashram System Schools run under the Tribal Welfare Department. pic.twitter.com/IyBC95SMs3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2025

Along with this, the Chief Minister has approved the approval of Rs 51.28 crore for the construction of 120 houses of Type II (Block-A) in Police Line Racecourse, Dehradun.

The Chief Minister also approved the Loktantra Senani Samman Pension. He approved the pension of Shanta Tandon, wife of the late Brahma Saran Tandon, resident of Girital Road, The approval includes arrears of Rs 16,000 per month from June 14, 2017, to October 14, 2022, and Rs 20,000 per month from October 14, 2022, to Post Office Kashipur, District Udham Singh Nagar.

This comes as Dhami participated in a dialogue program with senior citizens and differently-abled people at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government's disaster management department requested the centre to provide special assistance of Rs 5,702.15 crore to compensate for the damage caused during this year's monsoon and to prevent possible damage to infrastructure structures in the future.

#WATCH | Dehradun | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "...I am confident that you all who have been selected and given appointment letters today will play a big role in ensuring the development of the next generation...You all have the responsibility to give… https://t.co/xx4whuPonS pic.twitter.com/bAU0v7at2b — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2025

In this regard, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman has sent a detailed memorandum to the Additional Secretary, Disaster Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

A total amount of Rs 5,702.15 crore has been demanded by Uttarakhand for the damage caused by the disaster in 2025 for carrying out repairs and reconstruction, as well as to protect infrastructure structures, including public assets such as roads, that were damaged due to the disaster.

