 Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Begins At rajugneet2025.com; How To Register, Fees, Security Deposit, And Schedule
Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling registration began on September 6 at rajugneet2025.com. Key dates include choice filling, Sept 15–17 and seat allotment, Sept 19.

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
article-image

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Rajasthan government opened registration for the second round of the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 on September 6, 2025. Interested candidates may apply for the counselling round at rajugneet2025.com, the Rajasthan NEET UG official website.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Important dates

Registration start date: September 6, 2025

Registration end date: September 11, 2025

Verification of PwD/Defence/Para Military/NRI certificates: September 12, 2025 (at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur)

Merit list release: September 13, 2025

Security amount deposit: September 15–17, 2025

Choice filling window: September 15–17, 2025

Round 2 seat allotment result: September 19, 2025

Reporting and document submission at allotted college: September 20–25, 2025 (at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur)

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Application fees

Fresh candidates: Must pay a non-refundable fee of INR 2,500

SC, ST, ST-STA candidates (Rajasthan domicile): INR 1,500

Additional charges: Applicable transaction charges will be added

Already registered candidates: No need to pay the registration fee again

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Steps to register

Candidates can use the instructions below to register online:

Step 1: Go to rajugneet2025.com, the Rajasthan NEET UG official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the registration link for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2.

Step 3: Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: After finishing, sign in to the account.

Step 5: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page by clicking the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Security Amount for MBBS Course

Government Seats:

UR/EWS/SC/ST/ST-STA/OBC/MBC candidates: ₹50,000

Management Seats (Govt. Society Colleges & RUHS CMS):

All candidates opting for management quota: ₹2,00,000

NRI Seats (Govt. Colleges, Govt. Society Colleges & RUHS CMS):

All candidates opting for NRI quota: ₹5,00,000

Private Medical Colleges:

Candidates opting for MBBS in private medical colleges: ₹5,00,000

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

