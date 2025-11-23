CBSE CTET February Exam 2026: Registration Process Starts Soon; Check Details Here

CBSE CTET February Exam 2026 | Canva

CBSE CTET February Registration 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to start the registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2025 session soon. Once the registration window is opened, aspirants can download it from CTET's official website, ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET Exam 2025: Eligibility criteria

The CBSE CTET 2025 eligibility criteria vary for the two papers. For Paper I (Classes 1–5), candidates must have passed Senior Secondary or an equivalent exam with at least 50% marks and must have completed or be in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

For Paper II (Classes 6–8), applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree and should have completed or be appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. The minimum age required is 18 years, with no upper age limit. Complete eligibility details will be provided in the official notification.

CBSE CTET Exam 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the CTET December 2025 Registration link.

Step 3: Next, fill out the application form with details such as personal, educational, category, identity information, choose preferred paper such as Paper I, Paper II, or both, and then choose the exam city.

Step 4: Now, upload the documents such as a passport-size photograph, signature, and relevant certificate.

Step 5: Next, make the payment and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CBSE CTET 2025: Exam pattern

The CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2025 follows an offline, pen-and-paper mode with multiple-choice questions and no negative marking. The exam is highly competitive because of its wide syllabus, strong focus on pedagogy, and conceptual understanding. Paper I is conducted in the morning shift, and Paper II is held in the afternoon shift.

CBSE CTET 2025: Syllabus

The syllabus for both papers is based on the NCERT curriculum for Classes 1 to 8. It includes key sections such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, and subject-specific domains for Paper II. The structure ensures candidates possess both subject knowledge and teaching aptitude.