BSSC CGL Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,541 Positions Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2025

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 will end tomorrow, November 24, 2025, by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). Candidates can apply on the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 1,541 positions. The recruiting campaign includes a variety of positions, with Assistant Section Officers accounting for the majority (1,064 vacancies). Additional posts include:

1. Planning Assistant: 88 vacancies

2. Junior Statistical Assistant: 5 vacancies

3. Data Entry Operator (Grade-C): 1 vacancy

4. Auditor (Directorate): 125 vacancies

5. Auditor (Cooperative Societies): 198 vacancies

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria and application fees

To submit an application, aspirants must have a graduate degree and be between the ages of 21 and 37 for general category applicants, with age relaxations for reserved categories. The application cost is Rs 100 for all categories.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The preliminary test will last 2 hours and 15 minutes and will consist of 150 objective-type questions worth 600 points. The marking scheme gives 4 points for each correct answer and deducts 1 point for each incorrect response. The topics addressed include: General Studies, General Science and Mathematics, Mental Ability, Logical Reasoning, and Comprehension.

The main test will consist of two papers. Paper 1 focuses on the Hindi language and is a qualifying exam with a minimum score of 30% to progress. Paper 2 focuses on general studies, mathematics/science, and reasoning.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure includes two stages: a preliminary examination and a main examination. Applicants who pass the preliminary examination will advance to the main examination. Those who pass Paper 1 and fulfil the category-specific qualifying standards in Paper 2 will move on to the document verification stage, where they must produce their authentic educational credentials, mark sheets, and legitimate identity proof.